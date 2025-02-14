A Bowl of Ghana’s Etor Might Be Just What Your Weekend Needs

With the weekend around the corner, why not try something different in the kitchen? Let’s take a trip to Ghana through food with “Etor,” a special Akan dish full of rich flavours.

TastyBite has shared a simple way to make this traditional meal using wholesome ingredients. She combines ripe plantain, green scotch bonnet peppers, onions, tomatoes, eggs, salted tilapia, palm oil, groundnuts (plus groundnut paste), and avocado. The plantain, fish, and eggs cook together in one pot, while the pepper and onions are crushed with a wooden mortar and pestle. Once the plantain is soft, it’s mashed in, red oil is added, and everything is mixed until smooth and well combined.

For the final touch, it is plated beautifully and topped with slices of avocado, fish, eggs, fresh tomatoes, onions, and crunchy groundnuts, ready to enjoy.

Sounds interesting? Watch how it is made below.