Twice the Love! Juma Jux Proposes to Priscilla Ojo for the Second Time with a Bigger Ring

This love season, get ready to be surrounded by love stories from every corner. Couples are coming together, planning Valentine’s Day activities, and some are even experimenting with new recipes to make the day extra special. Meanwhile, singles are figuring out how to enjoy the day without feeling left out while others are celebrating wedding anniversaries. And while some people are planning proposals, others are getting engaged—or even getting a second proposal. Can you believe that?

At a beautiful dinner last night, Juma Jux proposed to Priscilla Ojo for the second time, this time with a bigger ring. Friends and family, including some who flew in from Nigeria to Tanzania, were there to witness the special moment. Priscilla, blindfolded and filled with excitement, was led into a beautifully decorated space with soft violin music playing in the background. The room was filled with cheers and gasps of excitement as she took in the scene.

Then, with all eyes on him, Juma Jux got down on one knee and proposed again. Oh, the joy on Priscilla’s face said it all!

Sharing the special moment on Instagram, he wrote: “Baby I’m proposing to you a second time, but this time in front of your family and dearest friends and with a ring twice the size 💎 💍 I love you with everything in me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you my love.”

Watch the proposal video below.