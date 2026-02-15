Watch Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi-Nze Interview Each Other About Marriage and Parenting

Connect with us

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi-Nze interviewed each other about marriage, parenting, and working in Nollywood. The couple opened up about admiration, partnership, and supporting each other’s careers whilst raising a family and keeping home peaceful.
If you’ve ever wondered what it really looks like to be married, in love, and working in the same industry, Stan Nze and Blessing ObasiNze are about to give you all the answers.

We had the couple in the BellaNaija studio, and instead of us asking the questions, we let them interview each other. Marriage. Parenting. Working together in Nollywood. Doing life as a team. The conversation that followed was so honest, so warm, and genuinely lovely to watch.

Right from the start, they got into what actually holds their marriage together, and it’s not the glamorous stuff. It’s friendship. It’s shared values. It’s choosing to grow together, not just as actors but as partners who genuinely like each other. They talked about being married in Nollywood and how the long hours and public scrutiny could easily create tension. But for them, it’s done the opposite. The industry has brought them closer. They’re each other’s first audience and biggest supporters. When one of them wins, they both celebrate. When one feels shaky, the other holds it down.

Beyond all of that, they also talked about life beyond the cameras. Raising their family. Staying aligned. Making sure home is a place of peace, not just another performance. For them, success isn’t only about hitting career milestones. It’s about becoming better people for each other and showing up as the best parents they can be.

Watching them talk to each other in the studio was so sweet. The way they looked at each other, the laughter, the honesty—it made us excited to fall in love all over again. We have a feeling it’ll do the same for you.

Watch below.

