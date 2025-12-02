Connect with us

Amstel Malta Unveils "Be Your Best All Season Long" Campaign and the Debut of Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba

Legend Extra Stout’s Biker Procession Officially Kicks Off Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas Activities

ABC Conference 2025: Beyond Borders"A Defining Moment for African Creatives"

Hauwa Lawal, Mai Atafo, Giase Baba, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Attend NECLive 2025

Entertainment Week Africa 2025 Wraps First Edition With A Bang

Africa’s Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF) Returns to Lagos for a Powerful New Edition

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Show Us Your Real Ones: Malta Guinness Unveils the ‘Real in Every Way’ Challenge

Polo Avenue And Anna-Karin Karlsson Inspire Young Creatives at the University of Lagos

LG Showcases Life’s Good Moment at the Korean Cultural Festival

Amstel Malta Unveils “Be Your Best All Season Long” Campaign and the Debut of Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba

Amstel Malta, one of Nigeria’s leading  malt brand, is set to elevate the festive season with a vibrant three-day lighting experience across the South-East and South-South, culminating in the launch of Amstel Malta Festiville experience in Aba, a grand Christmas destination making its debut in Aba. This initiative is part of Nigerian Breweries ‘Legendary Christmas’ campaign, designed to celebrate homecoming, inspire joy, and strengthen community connection during the most anticipated time of the year with the theme “Be Your Best All Season Long.

From December 2nd to 4th, Amstel Malta, in collaboration with the governments of Enugu, Rivers, and Abia States, will transform major cities into radiant hubs of holiday cheer. Each location will feature enchanting light installations, colourful décor, and festive attractions designed to celebrate the joy of homecoming while inspiring Nigerians to embrace the season with gratitude and optimism.

Speaking on the initiative, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said:

“Homecoming remains one of the most treasured traditions across our region. It is a time when families reunite, communities come alive, and the year is celebrated with gratitude. Through our ‘Be Your Best All Season Long’ campaign and the street light up celebrations, we aim to make this festive period even more memorable. We are delighted to illuminate the joy, unity, and festive spirit that define this special time of year.”

The lighting celebrations will also feature special appearances by cultural personalities Natacha Akide and Stan Nze, adding colour and excitement to the yuletide season. With festivities scheduled for Enugu (Dec 2), Port Harcourt (Dec 3), and Aba (Dec 4), Amstel Malta is set to bring a unique glow to the holiday experience.

The highlight of this year’s Christmas calendar is the maiden edition of Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba, a full-scale festive village designed to immerse families and communities in music, art, entertainment, and unforgettable holiday experiences throughout December.
At the Festiville, visitors will enjoy the Amstel Malta Grotto, a soulful Christmas carol night, and live concert performances from top artists and more. Children will also be treated to a dedicated Kids’ Playground and Games Arena, ensuring that every member of the family shares in the magic of the season. Created as a festive wonderland, Amstel Malta Festiville brings to life the warmth, excitement, and togetherness of Christmas, offering families a place to reconnect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.

In addition to the Street Light Up tour and Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba, Amstel Malta will also be present at Lagos Food Fest, a vibrant culinary and entertainment experience happening at Muri Okunola Park on December 14, 2025, giving Lagos residents another exciting opportunity to celebrate the season with the brand.

With this year’s celebrations, Amstel Malta invites Nigerians everywhere to come home to joy, share in the light of the season, and Be Their Best All Season Long.
For more exciting news and updates on this year's celebrations, follow @amstelmalta across all social media platforms!

