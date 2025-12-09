Amstel Malta Lights Up Three Cities, Debuts Its First-Ever Festiville in Aba

This December, Amstel Malta brought the magic and warmth of Christmas to life across three major cities — Enugu, Port Harcourt and Aba — with spectacular light installations that transformed streets into festive destinations for families, visitors, and returning loved ones.

From December 2nd to 4th, thousands gathered across the three cities to witness the lighting ceremonies, marking the official start of Amstel Malta’s 2025 festive campaign themed “Be Your Best all Season Long.” This initiative, a part of Nigerian Breweries’ ‘Legendary Christmas’ campaign, was designed to celebrate homecoming, inspire joy, and strengthen community connection during the most anticipated time of the year.

Speaking on the significance of the three-city celebration, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, explained that this year’s activities were anchored on Amstel Malta’s ‘Be Your Best All Season Long’ message, a reminder that encourages Nigerians to show up for one another, reconnect during homecoming, and embrace the warmth and joy that help us bring our best selves into the season.

“The reason we are here today is rooted in the purpose of our company — to brew the joy of true togetherness. That is what we care about most. At Nigerian Breweries, we are a company committed to spreading joy, and this season holds a special place in the hearts of Nigerians. December is not just a date on the calendar; it is a time when distance no longer matters, when families come home to reconnect, share meals, settle differences, and celebrate as one. “So, when we asked ourselves how we could make this season even more meaningful, the answer was clear: we would light up cities across the country. And we are a company that has the credibility to do this because our footprint spans across Nigeria.” She added “We want to thank you for showing up, for choosing Amstel Malta, for supporting us through the years, and for embracing a brand that inspires Nigerians to be the best version of themselves.”

In each city, the lighting ceremonies attracted dignitaries, government representatives, cultural leaders, residents, and visitors, who applauded the brand’s commitment to enriching public spaces and creating meaningful festive moments.

Popular personalities, including Stan Nze and Natacha Akide (Tacha), also joined in celebrating the light-up moments, adding excitement and colour to the festivities. They were received by consumers who came out to share in the experience and be part of Amstel Malta’s historic street light-up.

The highlight of this year’s Christmas calendar is the maiden edition of Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba, scheduled to be held from the 23rd to the 27th of December, a full-scale festive village created to immerse families and communities in music, art, entertainment, and unforgettable holiday experiences.

The Festiville experience includes the Amstel Malta Grotto, a soulful Christmas carol night, and much more. Children will also enjoy a dedicated Kids’ Playground and Games Arena, ensuring that families of all ages share in the magic of the season.

Designed as a festive wonderland, Amstel Malta Festiville is set to capture the warmth, excitement, and togetherness of the Christmas season, giving families and communities a place to reconnect, celebrate, and create meaningful memories. With this year’s celebrations, Amstel Malta invites Nigerians everywhere to come home to joy, share in the light of the season, and be their best all season long.

In addition to the Street Light Up tour and Amstel Malta Festiville in Aba, Amstel Malta will also be present at the Lagos Food Fest, a vibrant culinary and entertainment experience happening at Muri Okunola Park on December 14, 2025, giving Lagos residents another exciting opportunity to celebrate the season with the brand.

As the lights continue to shine throughout the festive season, Amstel Malta encourages residents and returning families to visit the installations, create memories, and celebrate love, gratitude, and togetherness.

To join the celebration, participants can take a selfie or group photos and videos at any of the installations and tag @amstelmalta using the campaign hashtag #LegendaryChristmasNB for a chance to win exciting prizes and Christmas surprises.

For more information on all the festive events by Amstel Malta, follow @amstelmalta on all social media platforms.

Sponsored Content