Twenty Years of Glory: A Night to Remember at The Experience 20

If the concrete grounds of Tafawa Balewa Square could speak, they would tell a story of consistency. For two decades, this space has transformed annually from a city square into a global altar, and this year (The Experience 20) felt like a crowning moment. It wasn’t just an event; it was a homecoming for millions of hearts united by one sound.

From the moment the lights went up, you could feel the weight of history. We weren’t just watching performances; we were journeying through time. Israel Houghton set the tone, his legendary fusion of gospel reminding us that after twenty years, it is still a “New Season” of grace. The atmosphere thickened when Sinach took the microphone; hearing a sea of voices sing “Way Maker” in unison was a chilling reminder of how a song birthed here has traveled to the ends of the earth.

The night ebbed and flowed between deep intimacy and explosive joy. There was a tangible shift when Travis Greene, Chandler Moore, and Naomi Raine ministered. It felt like the heavens opened up during “Jireh” and “Promises,” creating a space where the crowd didn’t just sing along, they poured their hearts out.

But this is Lagos, and we know how to praise. The energy in the square hit a fever pitch when Bidemi Olaoba grabbed the mic. All he had to say was his signature “The Bible Says,” and the crowd erupted, dancing to that indigenous highlife sound that feels like home. The “Culture Architect,” Gaise Baba, and the revivalist Moses Bliss kept that fire burning, proving that the gospel is as vibrant and youthful as ever.

We saw the beauty of the nations, too. From the Caribbean fire of Chevelle Franklyn to the heavenly saxophone notes of Mike Aremu and the dynamic UK sound of Muyiwa Olarewaju, the stage was a tapestry of global faith. Anchoring it all was our host, Pastor Toluwani Odukoya, whose genuine worship kept us grounded in the reason we gathered.

As the night drew to a close, we witnessed the birth of something new. The unveiling and performance of the new anthem, “Jesus United,” by The Experience Lagos All Stars was the perfect seal on the evening. It was a promise that while we celebrate 20 years of the past, we are ready for the future.

The Experience 20 was more than a concert. It was a reminder that no matter how much the world changes, the sound of worship remains the same. Here’s to the memories, the music, and the next 20 years.

