Greensprings Announces New Scholarships for Year 7, Year 10 & Sixth Form

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Greensprings School has opened applications for its 2026/2027 academic session scholarships, welcoming outstanding students seeking entry into Year 7 (JS1), Year 10 (SS1) and the IB Diploma Programme in Sixth Form. This year marks a significant milestone because the school is introducing a new scholarship pathway into Year 10. This creates additional access for exceptional learners across the country.

As interest in Greensprings School’s advanced academic pathways continues to rise, the IB Diploma Programme, which was fully booked last year, remains one of the most competitive and respected Sixth Form options in Nigeria. Its strong reputation is reinforced by the achievements of its students.

A notable example is Emmanuella Ilok, a Rise Global Winner who secured full-ride scholarship offers from world-renowned universities such as MIT, Yale, Columbia and Stanford. Other high-performing students such as Pandora Onyedire, Idorenyin Essien, Sonia Emmanuel Okon and David Lotanna Ekenta-Ifeanyi have earned prestigious Cambridge “Top in Nigeria” awards. These achievements highlight the school’s academic excellence.

Collectively, Greensprings students have received over 14 million dollars in university scholarships worldwide, which shows the school’s consistent impact and commitment to nurturing exceptional talent.
Scholarship slots are limited and interested candidates are encouraged to apply early. Registration closes on December 19th. Extended from the previous closing date of December 15th.

Examinations will take place across the following campuses:
Lekki Campus
Anthony Campus
Ikoyi Campus

Candidates outside Lagos can also participate through the Greensprings virtual assessment option.

How to Apply
To begin the application process, visit
For further enquiries, send an email

