Lagosmums & Mother Honestly hosted the Prosper Summit: Work-Life Realities of The Modern Family

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, leading family-oriented platforms, LagosMums and Mother Honestly, hosted Lagos to one of the biggest family-oriented conferences of the year, the Prosper Summit.

The theme of the summit was Work and Life: Realities Of The Modern Family, and in attendance were industry leaders, policymakers, and employers from the FMCG, Banking, Health and other sectors.

The summit kicked off with an interactive Yoga and wellness session where over 50. Attendees were taken through relaxing and soul-lifting routines courtesy of One Wellness Center. Followed by their wellness bar which featured stations of fresh juice, serving organic blends and breakfast to refreshing the participants.

In what was the largest career and family-oriented event in Nigeria, with over 700+ in-person attendees and virtual attendees viewing from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and Netherlands, LagosMums and Mother Honestly took centre stage on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Amongst the attendees were employees who were sponsored by their employers to attend the summit. These employers include Standard Chartered Bank, SARA by WEMA Bank, FCMB, Ecobank, Access Bank, Elizade Motors, EKEDC, Ikeja electric company, Jumia, Crayon Development, Golden Morn, Bellanaija, FSDH, BUA Group, McKinsey.

The Prosper Summit was powered by Standard Chartered Bank, Bournvita, Maggi and Weststar Associates (Mercedes Benz).

The Conveners, YettyWilliams, Founder & CEO, Lagosmums and Blessing Adesiyan, Founder & CEO, of Mother Honestly, set out to bring together, thought-leaders, working women and families, employers, business leaders and policymakers to have value-filled conversations around the post-pandemic realities of the Nigerian family and how we can position ourselves to prosper amidst our country’s current challenges.

In their respective opening remarks, conveners of the summit Blessing Adeyisan, Founder, of Mother Honestly, and Yetty Williams, Founder, LagosMums highlighted how imperative it is to have work-life balance and caregiving conversations.

In Williams’ words, ‘Most of us will agree that the pandemic has taught us that we cannot truly separate roles and responsibilities, into neat categories of work or life. While there’s a lot to figure out, we know that together, we can win! It is our hope that through sharing our realities, networking and seeking solutions together we will see that we are not alone’. According to Adeyisan, ‘The world as we know it is swiftly shifting ideologies and agelong routines. As a mother of four and a business leader attempting to work and live in Nigeria, I know firsthand the limitations that exist, not just for us but for our loved ones. We are the only ones that can speak our truths and effectively address them’.

Compered by Tomilayo Aluko; the conversations at Prosper summit were built around 6 major pillars including:

Prosper at Home which had Adebola Williams; Chairman, AW Network, Adaorie Udechuwke; Senior Gender Advisor, International Finance Corporation Africa, Olusegun Adeniyi; Chief Digital Officer, WEMA Bank, Excel Adeleye Samuel; Co-Founder, Wallmark Counseling and Adeola Kingsley-James, Lifegiver and Kingmaker as speakers. Prosper at Work which had Blessing Adesiyan; Founder & CEO, Mother Honestly, Dayo Aderugbo, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Nigeria and West Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, Ifeanyi Orabuche, Category Lead, Golden Morn, Mary Aderinola-Ojulari; Managing Director, Weststar Associates Limited (Mercedes Benz) and Bolanle Ibitola; Managing Director & CEO,Crayon Developments as speakers. Prosper Well which had speakers including Yetty Williams, Founder & CEO LagosMums, Joycee Awosika; Founder, Oriki Group, Bunmi Goerge; Founder Shredder Gang, Dr. Maymunnah Kadiri; Head, Pinnacle Health Services and Yeside Olayinka-Agboola; Founder, Oloricoitus. Prosper Financially had speakers including Ife Durosimi-Etti; Founder. Herconomy, Arese Ugwu: Author, Smart Money Woman, Halima Rabiu; Project Support Coordinator, Enterprise Development Center, Pan-Atlantic University and Oluwatosin Olaseinde; Founder & CEO, Money Africa and Ladda. Prosper Policy had Abiola Seriki-Ayeni; DG, Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, Nankling Danfulani; Trade Adviser, Technology, Education and Creatives Lead, Department for International Trade, British Deputy High Commission and Fona Williams; Manager, Global Diagnostics Team, Clinton Health Access Initiative as speakers Prosper Together/Globally had Hamisha Daryani Ahuja; Film Producer, Namaste Wahala, Adaora ‘Lumina’ Mbelu: Founder, Lumination Global Network, Tayo Opatayo; HR Expert , Leadership Coach and Dinma Nwobi; Founder, Happify Humanity Project.

Other Sponsors at the summit include, Greensprings School, Krispy Kreme, August Secrets, Stem Mets, Crayon Development, Ten and Square, FP Capital, Seven Up Bottling Company, One Wellness Center, Mouton Cadet, Stem Mets, Unwind by Oriki Spa, Whole Purple, Beyond Fitness.

Some SMEs that supported the summit include Student Inspired, Qamin and Mark Brooks Education. Additional Highlights from the summit include a dance performance by the dance group, Dream Catchers Academy and a spoken word rendition by Karimot Odebode, Poet and Project Lead, Black Girl’s Dream Initiative.

The official media partners for Prosper summit include, OloriSuperGirl, Bellanaija, BEN TV, The Guardian, Lost in Lagos, Exquisite Magazine, Pride Magazine, Fotolighthouse, The Will Downtown.

For more information about Prosper Summit, visit the website www.propsersummit.org and follow Prosper Summit on Instagram @prospersummit @lagosmums @motherhonestly

See more photos:

Bellanaija is a Media Partner for Prosper Summit