Herconomy Makes History at Cannes Lions with Triple Silver Wins for “Breastmilk Money”

Herconomy, recognized as a leading Nigerian platform singularly dedicated to significantly advancing women’s financial inclusion and their overall economic power, has achieved truly remarkable success at the prestigious 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, securing three coveted Silver Lions across multiple diverse categories for their compelling latest feature, ‘Breastmilk Money’.

Breastmilk money is the first financial solution that offers interest on breastfeeding. Herconomy is offerring 14.3% interest per annum on this account. This mirrors the overall improved child development through breastfeeding, according to a study by Oxford University.

According to the World Health’s Organisation, breastmilk remains the safest feeding option and acts as the first form of immunization for Newborns, but in Nigeria today, only about 34% of Nigerian infants are exclusively breastfed which is far below the global average of 48%.Not only does it help with the development of the child, there are also economic benefits of Breastfeeding and this new feature has found a way to turn care into actual capital for parents as not parents who do not breastfeed spend about 34% of their household income on Formula.

The groundbreaking fintech platform and the entire tram who worked on this product was recognised with Silver Lions in Creative Data, Direct, and Health and Wellness categories, cementing its position as a trailblazer in purpose-driven marketing and innovative financial solutions for women across Africa.

Herconomy’s exceptional work was acknowledged across seven categories at the world’s most prestigious creativity and marketing awards, receiving shortlists in Creative Data, Direct, Health and Wellness, Titanium, Innovation (two shortlists), and Creative Business Transformation—a testament to the platform’s comprehensive approach to addressing women’s economic challenges through creative excellence.

The wins highlight Herconomy’s innovative campaigns that have successfully bridged the gap between financial services and women’s empowerment across Nigeria and beyond. The platform’s data-driven approach to understanding and addressing the unique financial challenges faced by women has resonated with both consumers and the international creative community.

“These awards represent far more than recognition for our creative work—they validate our unwavering commitment to transforming the economic landscape for women across Africa,” said Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Herconomy. “Every campaign we create, every initiative we launch, is rooted in our deep understanding of the barriers that prevent women from achieving financial independence and we are so thankful to our creative agency, Service Plan, for working with us to create such a powerful campaign for this product. To see Breastmilk Money recognised on the global stage at Cannes Lions reinforces our belief that purpose-driven creativity has the power to drive real, meaningful change in society.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity stands as the world’s largest gathering for creative communications, advertising, and related fields. Herconomy’s success at this year’s festival positions the Nigerian company alongside global industry leaders and reinforces Africa’s growing influence in the international creative landscape.

Since its inception, Herconomy has been at the forefront of financial innovation for women, providing access to credit, savings products, and financial education tailored specifically to women’s needs. The platform has empowered thousands of women entrepreneurs and professionals across Nigeria, contributing significantly to closing the gender gap in financial inclusion.

The three Silver Lions add to Herconomy’s growing list of accolades and underscore the company’s commitment to excellence in both product development and marketing communications. This recognition comes at a pivotal time as Herconomy continues to expand its services and reach across the African continent.

“This achievement reflects the incredible dedication of our entire team and the trust that women across Nigeria have placed in our platform,” added Durosinmi-Etti. “We remain committed to pushing creative boundaries whilst delivering tangible solutions that empower women to take control of their financial futures.”

Herconomy is Nigeria’s premier financial platform dedicated to advancing women’s economic empowerment through innovative financial products and services. Founded by Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, the platform provides women with access to credit, savings products, investment opportunities, and comprehensive financial education. Herconomy’s mission is to close the gender gap in financial inclusion across Africa by creating tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by women in accessing and managing financial resources.

