Time-Tell Nigeria Celebrates its Brand Relaunch + Unveils a New Collection



Time-Tell Nigeria announced its brand relaunch in a 7-day event which started on Monday, October 3, 2022 and ended on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The CEO, Dr. Obianuju Violet Abdulkadir, explained the objective of the event in a comment,

“In today’s event, we are presenting the new look and feel of Time-Tell as well as our new innovative products because we want current and prospective clients to get an insight into what partnering with us looks like. Every business needs a partner that can think through its processes and create solutions that can enhance its business—this is where our strength lies.”



Time-Tell also unveiled ‘The Ewa-Afrik collection’ through ‘Afrikoncept’, an ethical and sustainable afrocentric fashion brand that refashions authentic handmade fabrics into African inspired fashion pieces. The collection was based on clients yearnings for textile solutions which can be styled fashionably for brand promotion. The collection included Tie and Dye T-shirt, pants and dresses in brilliant patterns and prints.

The success of the new collection was as a result of proactive and innovative local production of 80 percent of its output and strategic reduction of imports to 20 percent, thereby harnessing available resources and retaining the same quality products and excellent service.

A conspicuous change in Time-Tell’s brand identity is the new logo, now designed as an hour glass embedded in a chat box, for global appeal. This is an upgrade from the timeless Eagle (with the double T representing “Time-Tell”) which soared for over 15 years.

The event was hosted by the Founder/ CEO Time-Tell Nigeria & Afrikoncept and the Time-Tell team, and graced by some of its clients and other guests. The red carpet saw the CEO take the runway in style alongside other guest models. The one-week event was rounded off by daily promotional sales and exhibitions at the newly opened office complex in Surulere, Lagos.

After over 10 years,Time-Tell remains the sole representative of Fruit of the Loom—an American-based cloth manufacturing company—in Nigeria. Time-Tell is now set on course to become a household name in the coming years across global chains through local production.

The CEO expounded on Time-Tell’s strategic repositioning and new direction in a comment during an interview, he said;

“Textile and retail solutions are our strongest.The retail solutions are at our core, we provide solutions to critical client needs. It is a partnership that is strengthened by solutions. We don’t just wait for clients’ demands, we forsee them and create timely solutions. We will now be doing this at a global scale for global clients.”

Time-Tell is telling the African story, connecting the world to Africa and is now open to helping businesses stand out in the global market.

Need branding solutions and promotional pieces for your business? Reach Time-Tell on +234 01-4542833, +234 703 4074858. You can also connect with Time-Tell on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Sponsored Content