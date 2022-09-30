Time-tell Nigeria is set for a Brand Relaunch Event + Unveils a New Collection

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Through a one-week event, Time-tell Nigeria is set to announce the relaunch of its brand outlook, range of products, new collection unveil, and migration to its state-of-art office complex.

Based on client interactions, and an introspective evaluation of its brand stance, Time-tell is realigning its strategic positioning; hence the need for a brand relaunch, and unveiling of new products—a timely response to the needs of client companies.

The brand relaunch holds, and will showcase a promise of the company’s commiment to its clientele and driving Africa’s influence globally.

CEO, Time-tell Nigeria, Dr. Obianuju Violet Abdulkadir speaking on the upcoming brand relaunch, remarked,

“As a team, we are proud of the progress made in our quest to serve our clientele, and pre-empt their business needs. We have carefully curated the order of event. We are certain that the week-long program willl intimate our friends on the reasons for our new look, and rekindle our clientele’s trust in our commitment to them.”

The event details: the brand relaunch, and new collection unveil is set to take place on the 3rd of October 2022 in the following order;

The red carpet: 12pm

Fashion show:   2pm

The reveal:        3pm

Furthermore, There will be exhibition of unveiled collections all week—from the 3rd of October to the 9th of October 2022.

Venue:  10, Akinsemoyin Street off Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos.

For enquiries, collaboration, and participation reach +234 01-4542833, +234 703 4074858.

Join the community conversations on: Twitter, @TimeTell_NG, and Instagram, @time_tellng.

