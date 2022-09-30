Connect with us

ISN Medical hosts the 6th Edition of the ISN Quality Assurance Summit

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

Africa Digital Communication Days 2022 is back for a 6th Edition| November 12th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Mara Foundation Sets out to Train One Million Innovators to impact Billions of Lives in Africa

BTN President, Olori Boye-Ajayi and Adebayo Adeleke are set to Speak at the WTO Public Forum 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland | September 30th

The Singleton Socials Abuja was a Good Time to Kickback and Teal-ax with Friends

Wellspring University names its New Library after Emily Aig-Imoukhuede

Pop Cola Celebrated its One Year Anniversary in Grand Style | See Photos

Register to attend 'Dive In' to Discuss Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace | September 24

On Friday, September 23rd, 2022, ISN Medical, an indigenous company with a 41-year heritage in the provision of quality medical diagnostic solutions, hosted the 6th edition of the ISN Quality Assurance Summit.

The summit themed “Demystifying ISO 15189” was aimed at emphasizing the need for compliance to the ISO quality management standard for medical laboratory practice.

The summit was attended by professionals from various medical institutions in the country. It was held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island and live-streamed on YouTube from 9am. The summit kicked off with welcome addresses from the Chairman and Founder of ISN Medical, Ben Ofungwu and the Managing Director of ISN Medical, Felix Ofungwu, represented by Chinyere Nwokolo, the Chief Financial Officer.

Speaking at the summit the keynote speaker, Celestine Okanya, the Director General of the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS) emphasized the importance of maintaining error free processes, stating that,

1% deviation from quality when human life is concerned can result in multiple fatalities.Therefore, even a 99% compliance to the ISO 15189 standard is not sufficient for accreditation”.

The Deputy Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) also put forward that

If a doctor misdiagnosed a patient because of a bad laboratory result, all the benefits of quality are lost. Every laboratory must have a good and effective quality management system not just for their sake but for the sake of healthcare in the country.”

Following the enlightening speeches, a panel of four seasoned professionals discussed the preparation, application, challenges and rewards associated with implementing the ISO 15189 standard based on experiences from various medical institutions.

During the panel discussion, Dr Modupe Kuti, the Chief Medical Officer at Synlab Nigeria disclosed that,

The impact of the ISO 15189 certification is much bigger than the medical laboratory science field, and we are just waking up to the realization of that. We want to do everything we can to get all the medical laboratories to achieve the ISO 15189 standard to improve healthcare quality throughout the country.”

The speakers and panelists fielded several questions from the audience, ranging from enquiries on best practices in medical laboratory science to improvement of the political landscape for greater efficiency in the lab.  

To watch the summit, visit ISN Medical’s Youtube Channel.

The ISN Quality Assurance Summit (iQAS) is held periodically to promote pragmatic, sustainable and effective quality management practices within the medical laboratory sector.

