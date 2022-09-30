The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

The premiere of “Anikulapo” (he who has death in his pouch) was full of pomp and pageantry as dignitaries, A-list celebrities and fans came from all over to witness it.

With the perfect cast; Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Taiwo Hassan, Aisha Lawal, Moji Afolayan, Adebayo Salami, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Ariyiike Dimples, Omo Ologede, Yemi Elebuibon, Hakeem Kae Kazeem and many others, Kunle Afolayan once again told a story full of life, warmth, emotion, beauty and grace.

The legendary story is set in the 1702 Old Oyo Empire.

In the words of the prolific filmmaker, Tunde Kelani popularly known as TK, “The idea of Anikulapo was bred for three years before it was finally produced, being a close person to Kunle Afolayan, he confirmed that Anikulapo is not just any other movie but one that will leave a lasting impression on its audience and truly, viewers at the premiere described Anikulapo as sensational, beautiful, original, emotional, captivating, intriguing, thrilling and suspense-filled.”

After the premiere, guests converged to a nearby hall where an after-party was held to celebrate the movie Anikulapo where everyone wined and dined.

See photos from the premiere below:

“Anikulapo” is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Make it a date with your friends, family and loved ones.

Photo Credit: @kaphubnews