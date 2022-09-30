Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

Events

ISN Medical hosts the 6th Edition of the ISN Quality Assurance Summit

Events

Africa Digital Communication Days 2022 is back for a 6th Edition| November 12th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Mara Foundation Sets out to Train One Million Innovators to impact Billions of Lives in Africa

Events Promotions

BTN President, Olori Boye-Ajayi and Adebayo Adeleke are set to Speak at the WTO Public Forum 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland | September 30th

Events

The Singleton Socials Abuja was a Good Time to Kickback and Teal-ax with Friends

Events

Wellspring University names its New Library after Emily Aig-Imoukhuede

Events Promotions

Pop Cola Celebrated its One Year Anniversary in Grand Style | See Photos

Events

Register to attend 'Dive In' to Discuss Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace | September 24

Events

The Yoruba Culture Was on Full Display at the Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” | See Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The premiere of “Anikulapo” (he who has death in his pouch) was full of pomp and pageantry as dignitaries, A-list celebrities and fans came from all over to witness it.

With the perfect cast; Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Taiwo Hassan, Aisha Lawal, Moji Afolayan, Adebayo Salami, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Ariyiike Dimples, Omo Ologede, Yemi Elebuibon, Hakeem Kae Kazeem and many others, Kunle Afolayan once again told a story full of life, warmth, emotion, beauty and grace.

The legendary story is set in the 1702 Old Oyo Empire.

In the words of the prolific filmmaker, Tunde Kelani popularly known as TK, “The idea of Anikulapo was bred for three years before it was finally produced, being a close person to Kunle Afolayan, he confirmed that Anikulapo is not just any other movie but one that will leave a lasting impression on its audience and truly, viewers at the premiere described Anikulapo as sensational, beautiful, original, emotional, captivating, intriguing, thrilling and suspense-filled.”

After the premiere, guests converged to a nearby hall where an after-party was held to celebrate the movie Anikulapo where everyone wined and dined.

See photos from the premiere below:

 

“Anikulapo” is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Make it a date with your friends, family and loved ones.

Photo Credit: @kaphubnews

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Writers Should Let Go of Rejection Goals

4 Things We’re Certain of After Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Preview in London

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: When Death Doesn’t Hold You

Conservation Agriculture has made Teresia Momanyi’s Corn Farm her Refuge and Office

Peace Akinyode: Tired of Court Battles? Try Mediation
css.php