Scoop
From Pregnancy Reveals to Sweet Tributes: See How Your Faves Marked Father’s Day
From Lush Eby’s glowing post for Obi Cubana to coordinated family photos and Real Warri Pikin’s surprise baby bump reveal, celebs gave us all the love this Father’s Day.
If you felt your Instagram feed get a little warmer today, you weren’t imagining it. Celebs came through for Father’s Day with adorable family moments, surprise announcements, and baby bump debuts that made us melt just a little.
This year’s posts had everything: throwback photos, sweet messages, and videos that gave us a front-row seat to love in motion. There were cute family looks, lots of dancing kids, and dads who looked like they’d just won the best gift ever. And then there was Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, who had a full-on pregnancy reveal wrapped inside the sweetest celebration.
Whether they were celebrating partners, fathers, or their own journey into parenthood, our favourite stars made it clear that today was about love, laughter, and the everyday beauty of family.
Enado Odunsi
View this post on Instagram
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
View this post on Instagram
Anita Asuoha
View this post on Instagram
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Bimbo Ademoye
View this post on Instagram
Simi Drey
View this post on Instagram
Lush Eby
View this post on Instagram