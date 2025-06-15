From Pregnancy Reveals to Sweet Tributes: See How Your Faves Marked Father’s Day

If you felt your Instagram feed get a little warmer today, you weren’t imagining it. Celebs came through for Father’s Day with adorable family moments, surprise announcements, and baby bump debuts that made us melt just a little.

This year’s posts had everything: throwback photos, sweet messages, and videos that gave us a front-row seat to love in motion. There were cute family looks, lots of dancing kids, and dads who looked like they’d just won the best gift ever. And then there was Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, who had a full-on pregnancy reveal wrapped inside the sweetest celebration.

Whether they were celebrating partners, fathers, or their own journey into parenthood, our favourite stars made it clear that today was about love, laughter, and the everyday beauty of family.

Enado Odunsi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enado Odunsi (@iamenado)

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi)

Anita Asuoha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Suleimans (@dueparentingpod)

Bimbo Ademoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Simi Drey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Drey | Actor, TV &Radio Presenter (@simidrey)

Lush Eby