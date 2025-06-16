Nelly Mbonu Brought the Gold to Her 30th Birthday! See All Her Dazzling Looks

If your timeline lit up this weekend, there’s a good chance it had something to do with Nelly Mbonu turning 30. The reality TV star celebrated her big day with a party that was all things fabulous, fun, and totally her vibe.

Nelly threw a low-key but luxe birthday bash and invited some of her faves. Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, were there, fresh off their own party circuit. A bunch of Big Brother Naija alum Anita Ukah, Onyeka, and Chizoba pulled up too. The whole crew came through for their girl, and the energy was all love.

But let’s talk about the dress. Nelly stepped out in a gold mini that was straight-up showstopping. The bodice was super structured and covered in mirror-like panels that caught every single light in the room. The skirt was all fringe and sparkle, swinging around her legs like it had its own rhythm. She topped it all off with gold heels. Iconic.

Before the party, she gave us not one, but two birthday looks: one in a floaty silver gown and another in a soft purple number. Both were dreamy. Both were totally worthy of a “Happy 30th to me!” post.

And speaking of that post, Nelly wrote a whole love letter to herself. She talked about how far she’s come, what she’s learned, and how she’s ready to dream even bigger in this new decade. “Here’s to a future filled with joy, success, and unforgettable memories. Cheers to me and the next chapter of my life,” she wrote.

We’ll raise a glass to that.

