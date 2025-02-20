Inside The Relish Love Experience: Where Food, Love, and Culture Collide

Have you ever imagined a space where noodle lovers come to connect and share unforgettable experiences?

At The Relish Love Experience, guests enjoyed a vibrant Valentine’s Day celebration filled with, exciting games, wine tasting, kintsugi, a sizzling Indomie Relish cooking demo, and memorable moments with influencers and celebrities. Here’s a look back at all the magic!

As guests arrived at the event venue, they were enveloped in an atmosphere where laughter echoed, mingling with the elegant strains of a live violinist. The venue’s black-and-gold décor exuded an air of sophistication.

This enchanting scene set the stage for the The Relish Love Experience, an exclusive soirée held on Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

The brand curated an intentional, luxurious Valentine’s Day experience, extending invitations to customers (both couples and singles), who participated in a digital-driven campaign where they purchased the brand’s product for an invite to The Relish Love Experience. Regarding the process, Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, Digital Marketing Manager Indomie Noodles, stated,

“Leveraging Indomie Relish digital platforms for campaign awareness and audience engagement, we gave our consumers an experience of the brand. By purchasing packs of Indomie Relish online, customers got the chance to be invited to The Relish Love Experience”

The evening blended premium experiences. Guests enjoyed engaging games, wine tasting, delectable cuisine (featuring Indomie Relish), and a unique Kintsugi class that seamlessly fused African and Asian cultural elements.

“Love is like a perfect bowl of Indomie Relish. It is rich and satisfying. It is a culinary escape and a promise that your busy schedule does not have to compromise on quality, flavour, or indulgence,” declared Gift Uche-Ewule, Brand Manager of Indomie Relish Noodles, in her warm welcome address. “Tonight is about enjoying great company, delightful moments, and, of course, the irresistible taste of Indomie Relish, the only love triangle you will never regret. So sit back, indulge, and toast to love, laughter, and the unbeatable flavour that always brings us together.” Gift concluded as the guests clinked their glasses.

The event boasted a distinguished guest list, including Media Personality Bamike Adenibayun (Bam Bam) as the evening’s host, joined by Chef, Lifestyle Enthusiast, and Model Nelly Mbonu, Digital Creator Narachi Smith (Official Beco), and Media Personality Oluwatoniloba Itabiyi (The Media Girl).

The event peaked when Kelly Praise led guests in a Kintsugi workshop. This Japanese art form emphasizes the beauty of imperfection and uses gold to mend broken pottery.

The activity served as a powerful metaphor, with Kelly gently guiding participants in the art of healing broken hearts and relationships, transforming them into something even more beautiful.

Sponsored Content