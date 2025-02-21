Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit Returns for Landmark 10th Edition



The countdown has begun. Mark your calendars for 05 March 2025, as the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit returns for its landmark 10th edition. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Time Square, Pretoria, South Africa, the prestigious and premier event promises to bring together a day of inspiration, celebration and above all the women empowerment.

Since its inception, this gathering has established a tradition to honor International Women’s Day (March 8) as an annual celebration commemorating the achievements and resilience of women across Africa and the world.

It has served as an important gathering in Africa, inspiring the continent’s business leaders, innovators, creatives, and trailblazers with a showcase of leaders and luminaries who go beyond the script for a new vision for Africa. It’s sparked a wave of Afro-optimism—a bold, hopeful vibe about Africa’s rising power and potential in today’s fast-changing world.

Previous speakers include Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia; Renown legendary model, Noami Campbell; Naledi Pandor, former South African minister; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed; Desiree Ellis, head coach of Banyana Banyana; Mo Abudu, Nigerian media mogul; Tyla, Grammy Award-winning artist and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, model, businesswoman and media personality.

Themed “To The Power Of 10: The Rule-Breakers In Africa’s Next Chapter”, the 10th milestone edition of the summit promises to bring an experience like no other. From fireside chats and powerful spotlight segments to robust panel discussions and one-on-one sessions; this is a summit that is connecting the dots, the doers, and their doings.

And who can forget the evening edition of the momentous day, will culminate with the glamourous FORBES WOMAN AFRICA AWARDS. The awards celebrate the continent’s most inspiring women excelling in different sectors and industries across Africa.

“We are thrilled to present Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, especially as it celebrates 10 years in existence,” Managing editor, Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, Renuka Methil says. “It has been an incredible journey that saw women across sectors collaborate, exchange ideas and sharpen each other’s minds and contribute to the economy meaningfully. We invite you to join us for this milestone gathering as we look to the next 10 years. We will meet the next cadre of leadership, from the forefront to the future, unravelling their new discourse and playbook. Get set for the conversations that will change ideas and innovations into revolutionary action.”

“We are absolutely elated to celebrate the unwavering strength, resilience, and extraordinary achievements of the incredible women in our community at the Leading Women Summit,” Roberta Naicker, Managing Director, ABN group said. “For the past decade, we have come together lifting each other up, sharing our powerful stories, and igniting the path for the next generation of fearless female leaders. This is more than just an event; it’s a movement, and a testament to the unstoppable force that is women supporting women. Because when women rise, we all rise—higher, stronger, and together!”

Since 2023, The Leading Women Summit has been proudly presented by McDonald’s South Africa. For 2025 we are proud to welcome McDonald’s back on board as we celebrate the initiatives and steps they have taken to inspire women in their organization and beyond.

“We are honored to be part of the Forbes Women Leadership for 2025, a platform that recognizes and celebrates the power of women in leadership. As McDonald’s South Africa marks 30 years of serving communities, we proudly stand alongside Forbes in celebrating the Power of 10. Inclusion is at the heart of who we are, and empowering women is not just a commitment—it’s a responsibility we embrace to drive meaningful change.” Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s SA

#LWS2025 is proud to be powered by Visa, a partner that shares our passion for uplifting women and driving meaningful change. This collaboration celebrates Visa’s active role in advancing women’s empowerment and amplifies our collective mission to foster innovation, financial inclusion, and opportunities that propel women forward across Africa.

“Celebrating top women in their respective professional fields is among the passions and priorities of the Visa brand – both locally and internationally. Building supportive networks where women can access mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities will see more female entrepreneurs thrive, as do important events like the Summit, dedicating time to recognize all that we do as women.”

Forbes Woman Africa is also thrilled to welcome ABSA on board as our official banking partner for the Leading Women Summit. This is another collaboration that underscores their commitment to empowering women and driving inclusive growth.

“We are proud to be the official banking partner of the summit. As a bank dedicated to empowering Africa’s future, one story at a time, this partnership reinforces our commitment to championing women’s achievements across the continent. We remain focused on addressing the opportunities and challenges in women’s leadership, ensuring their voices drive progress, because in every story, we see an opportunity.”

In celebrating a decade of hosting the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, this year’s instalment will once again bring the best of the magazine’s award-winning editorial content to the live stage and across multiple platforms.

It will also attract top drawer A-list speakers – from global billionaires to Hollywood celebrities, Olympians, corporate titans, subject matter thought leaders, disruptors, innovators, captains of the industry and award-winning artists.

For more information on the event please go to https://leadingwomensummit.co.za/. Tickets are currently on sale at www.webtickets.co.za from R2550 to R5000.

Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit is presented by McDonald’s, and powered by Visa with ABSA on board as the banking partner

Link to tickets: FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit 2025

