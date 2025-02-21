Dettol Cool Celebrates Fitness Culture With #OwnTheSweat Campaign and Nationwide Gym Pop-Ups

Dettol, one of Nigeria’s leading hygiene brands, through its product variant, Dettol Cool, has launched the #OwnTheSweat campaign, bringing a refreshing experience to fitness culture with an exciting series of gym pop-ups across major cities in Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, kickstarting from February 19 to March 5, 2025.

The #OwnTheSweat campaign aims to encourage individuals to embrace an active lifestyle with confidence. With its triple-action benefits—100% germ protection, a cooling sensation that lowers skin temperature by up to 5 degrees, and long-lasting defence against body odour—Dettol Cool ensures freshness, comfort, and protection, even during the most intense workouts.

Dettol, in partnership with selected gyms across Nigeria, will host these immersive pop-up experiences, allowing fitness enthusiasts to experience Dettol Cool’s refreshing benefits firsthand, where they will also receive free product samples and exclusive branded merchandise, reinforcing Dettol’s support for an active and healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the campaign, Category Manager, Dettol Sub-Saharan Africa, Zara Adoki said,

“At Dettol, we believe in celebrating effort and supporting an active lifestyle. We want people to wear their hard work with pride—sweat should never be a deterrent. With Dettol Cool, you don’t just embrace the sweat—you own it. We are proud to launch this campaign, empowering our consumers to stay fresh, protected, and confident, no matter how intense their routines get.” She continued, “Dettol Cool is for everyone who moves, works, and pursues an active lifestyle. Through the #OwnYourSweat campaign, Dettol reinforces its commitment to keeping Nigerians fresh and protected. So go ahead—push harder, sweat freely, and own every moment because Dettol Cool has got you covered.”.

For more updates on the #OwnTheSweat campaign, check out @dettolnigeria on Instagram.

Sponsored Content