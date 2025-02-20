The AWP Network Partners With Run Club Abuja to Tackle Period Poverty in Nigeria

The AWP Network has partnered with an Abuja-based athletic group, Run Club Abuja to provide free sanitary pads and personal supplies to 500 underprivileged girls in select public secondary schools in Abuja enough to last each girl for about six (6) months.

This event marks the beginning of a powerful tradition where women from all walks of life come together to run, connect, and to support one another.

This year’s run aims to tackle period poverty, an economic malaise prominent in Nigeria where the affordability of sanitary pads is a major concern for many women and girls. The upcoming Run Club Abuja is a 10km run/walk event aimed at combating period poverty and scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7am.

The scheduled event commemorates International Women’s Day and aims to address the lack of access to sanitary products, which can severely hinder a young girl’s education and overall wellbeing. The event is open to all women regardless of their fitness level and encourages participation through running or brisk walking.

Mary Olushoga, Founder of The AWP Network states,

“2025 is a major year for AWP, and we are glad to be collaborating with Run Club Abuja to support women and girls in Nigeria. Advocating for women and girls is a major part of what we do at the AWP Network. I count it an honor to always have a generous platform that celebrates and supports our Nigerian women and girls. Without a doubt, period poverty is a major concern for many women and girls in Nigeria and by providing sanitary products, we help them to boost their self-confidence and personal hygiene.”

You can learn more about the AWP Network by visiting: awpnetwork.com and Run Club Abuja by visiting their website. #RCAWR2025

