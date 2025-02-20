Connect with us

Events Promotions

The AWP Network Partners With Run Club Abuja to Tackle Period Poverty in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Inside The Relish Love Experience: Where Food, Love, and Culture Collide

Events

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Events Scoop

Cynthia Erivo Will Take Center Stage at Broadway’s Biggest Night as the 2025 Tony Awards Host

Events News Promotions

Super-Premium Gin Brand Inverroche Debuts in Nigeria with an Exclusive Dinner in Lagos

Events Promotions

Scoop’d Signature Cafe & Krispy Kreme Open in Ikoyi with a Flavor-Packed Celebration

Events Music

See Highlights from the 2025 MOBO Awards + Full List of Winners

Events Movies & TV News Promotions Style

Idia Aisien's Exclusive Invitation to Netflix’s Bridgerton Set in London: Take a Look

Events Style

Everything You Need to Know About BNS Women’s Month 2025

Events Music News Promotions

Imperial Black - Celebrate the Vibe of Naija With a Bold New Blend

Events

The AWP Network Partners With Run Club Abuja to Tackle Period Poverty in Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The AWP Network has partnered with an Abuja-based athletic group, Run Club Abuja to provide free sanitary pads and personal supplies to 500 underprivileged girls in select public secondary schools in Abuja enough to last each girl for about six (6) months.

This event marks the beginning of a powerful tradition where women from all walks of life come together to run, connect, and to support one another.

This year’s run aims to tackle period poverty, an economic malaise prominent in Nigeria where the affordability of sanitary pads is a major concern for many women and girls. The upcoming Run Club Abuja is a 10km run/walk event aimed at combating period poverty and scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7am.

The scheduled event commemorates International Women’s Day and aims to address the lack of access to sanitary products, which can severely hinder a young girl’s education and overall wellbeing. The event is open to all women regardless of their fitness level and encourages participation through running or brisk walking.

Mary Olushoga, Founder of The AWP Network states,

“2025 is a major year for AWP, and we are glad to be collaborating with Run Club Abuja to support women and girls in Nigeria. Advocating for women and girls is a major part of what we do at the AWP Network.

I count it an honor to always have a generous platform that celebrates and supports our Nigerian women and girls. Without a doubt, period poverty is a major concern for many women and girls in Nigeria and by providing sanitary products, we help them to boost their self-confidence and personal hygiene.”

You can learn more about the AWP Network by visiting: awpnetwork.com and Run Club Abuja by visiting their website. #RCAWR2025

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php