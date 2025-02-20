Visa Teams Up with Pep Guardiola for Exclusive Fan Experiences, Including Meet & Greets and FIFA World Cup Access

Visa, one of the global leaders in payments, has announced a new partnership with football manager Pep Guardiola. As part of the two-year collaboration, Visa cardholders and football fans in Nigeria will have the opportunity to benefit from exclusive experiences that will be offered through banking partners.

The widely celebrated coach, known for his leadership of prominent football clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, joins Visa on a mission to provide unparalleled experiences to fans in the region. Visa cardholders will have access to meet-and-greet events, attend a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match alongside Guardiola, and win items personally signed by the history-making manager.

Pep Guardiola commented:

Today, I’m proud to join Visa on a mission to delight football fans. Visa and I share a common goal of crafting unforgettable experiences. In the world of sports, we are always striving to create memorable moments that can last a lifetime – and I look forward to doing just that through this partnership.

Tarek Abdalla, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), stated:

We are delighted to join forces with Pep Guardiola, a giant of the game, who is admired around the world for redefining how football is played and building some of the most successful teams of the modern era.

Abdalla continued:

Pep embodies the power of small steps, demonstrating that consistent, incremental progress can lead to monumental achievements. His philosophy aligns perfectly with Visa’s mission of helping individuals and businesses move one step closer to who they want to be.

Guardiola, hailed as one of the greatest football managers of all time, has helped secure six Premier League titles at the helm of Manchester City. He holds the record for the most consecutive league victories in La Liga, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League, and is the only manager in history to win the European treble twice in the men’s game.

As one of the leaders in digital payments, Visa aims to empower individuals, merchants, and businesses to take a step closer to their own goals and ambitions, providing innovative solutions, impactful initiatives, and a comprehensive suite of products and services that enable global aspirations—one tap, swipe, or click at a time.

Just as Guardiola’s success is built on small, consistent steps, Visa believes that every small step can lead to significant achievements, helping individuals and businesses reach their dreams and aspirations.

Sponsored Content