The Wedding Issue: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their February 2025 Issue

With Love still in the air, Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine proudly announces the release of its second issue of 2025 and makes a moment with its first-ever Wedding Issue.

This special edition invites readers to explore the bold, unconventional, and deeply personal ways in which two lives become one. From love stories that defy expectations to weddings that rewrite the rules, this issue celebrates the beauty of relationships that dare to be different.

Whether you’re drawn to tales of couples who crafted their weddings on their own terms, stories of finding “the one,” or reflections on when reality doesn’t align with expectations, this issue is a heartfelt tribute to the many facets of love and commitment.

The stunning editorial cover of this issue is proof of the incredible talent within Nigeria’s creative industry.

Conceptualized, executed, and brought to life by a team of visionary creatives, the cover features the work of Editor-in-Chief @edo.wtf, photographer @wildonecreatives, designer @ohlanna.bu.zikora, stylist @iamisaacjon, muse @nwamakah_, makeup artist @esebeaut, and hairstylist @braid_sbyvera. Follow them on Instagram to explore more of their inspiring work!

Their collective artistry sets the tone for an issue that is as visually captivating as it is emotionally resonant. Inside, you will find a treasure trove of content, including celebrity Gele stylist Taiwo Adebiyi’s top 5 Gele styles for 2025 brides and Anthony Ihaza’s nostalgic 25-song Old Skool Wedding playlist, perfect for setting the mood on your special day.

This issue doesn’t shy away from asking the tough questions or sparking meaningful conversations. Thomas Odey delves into why so many young Christians are rushing to the altar, while Esther Sopkor delivers a fiery critique of the “Pick Me” mentality. Enemona Udile offers a humorous yet poignant reminder with “Na Caterer you be, no be God,” and Oyindamola Boboye tackles the timeless tension between couples and their African parents.

Plus, don’t miss our curated lists, including the top 10 wedding destinations in Nigeria and an event guide to the hottest happenings across the country. Whether you’re a romantic at heart, a curious reader, or someone preparing for your own journey down the aisle, this issue promises to inspire, entertain, and delight.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this month SkinCure leads the charge. Drawing from global expertise, SkinCure was created as a space where tradition meets innovation. Every detail, from the treatments to the client experience, is designed with precision and care, offering a medispa experience rooted in quality, expertise, and personalization.

At its core, the medispa, located at 310B Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is for those who value results-driven care and a bespoke approach to skin and wellness. It’s for individuals ready to invest in long-term confidence and well-being.

Top 10 Wedding Destinations in Nigeria

Are you tired of the usual wedding celebrations and looking to make your special day truly stand out this year? Whether you’re dreaming of an outdoor ceremony or an adventurous twist, here are 10 perfect destinations in Nigeria for your dream wedding.

Crystal Lake Resort, Oguta, Imo

Crystal Lake Resort offers a relaxing lakeside setting surrounded by nature. With a serene environment and beautiful views, it’s perfect for couples seeking a peaceful and picturesque

wedding. Its expansive event hall accommodates up to 1,000 guests, making it ideal for large wedding receptions. The resort’s modern facilities and landscapes ensure a memorable experience for couples and their guests.

A: 1 tourism boulevard, Oguta, Imo

t: 0906 614 7876

Kajuru Castle, Kaduna

Turn your wedding into a fairytale at Kajuru Castle, a historic masterpiece built over 30 years ago. Sitting on a hilltop, this unique castle offers medieval-style architecture, a swimming pool and total privacy. The castle is exceptionally beautiful at night, with lights illuminating the surroundings, creating an atmosphere that encourages love. With space for up to 150 guests, it’s perfect for an intimate, royal-themed wedding.

A: Kajuru Street, Kaduna

t: 0704 557 5062

Obudu Mountain Resort, Calabar

Picture saying “I do” in front of Obudu Mountain Resort’s beautiful scenery. Surrounded by misty mountains, wavy valleys, and cool mountain air, this destination provides an idyllic backdrop for your wedding. This paradise is the ideal fusion of romance and nature for a day you will always remember.

A: Obanliku, Obudu Plateau, Cross River

t: 0706 924 8531

IG: @obudumountainresort

Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, Lagos

Located in Lagos, Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate combines the charm of a countryside setting with modern luxury. It provides rich greenery, sparkling manmade lakes, and a world-class golf course.

It’s a great place for couples seeking a tranquil, nature-filled wedding. With exceptional service and eco-friendly event spaces, Lakowe Lakes is perfect for intimate and grand wedding celebrations.

A: KM 35, Lekki-Epe Expressway Lakowe, Ibeju Lekki

t: +234 906 282 9048

IG: @lakowe_lakes

Sencillo, Lagos

Situated on Ilashe Island in Lagos, Sencillo is a private resort that provides a luxurious beach house and large outdoor spaces with ocean views. Its vibrant environment makes it an ideal venue for couples seeking a sophisticated and exclusive wedding experience.

A: Ilashe Island, Lagos

t: 0816 327 5012

IG: @sencillolagos

Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Akwa Ibom

Plan your dream wedding in the heart of Akwa Ibom at Le Méridien Ibom. This resort is perfect for hosting outdoor events, surrounded by palm trees, lush tropical landscaping, and a spacious golf course.

The serene setting guarantees you and your guests an elegant and unforgettable experience, whether you choose a garden ceremony or a grand reception.

A: Nwaniba Road, PMB 1200, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

t: 07080660000

Jhalobia Gardens, Lagos

Jhalobia Gardens in Lagos offers beautifully landscaped gardens, a lovely ambience, and beautiful water features. Its well-manicured lawns and large space make it a great venue for a memorable outdoor wedding experience.

A: Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos

t: 0803 725 7855

Agodi Gardens, Ibadan

Agodi Gardens is not only home to beautiful peacocks, but also offers a perfect blend of tranquillity and adventure. Its peculiar layout includes placid water bodies, abundant green spaces, and scenic walking routes, making it a perfect wedding site for couples who enjoy nature.

It’s a spot where you can celebrate love amidst pretty flowers, beautiful wildlife, and gorgeous surroundings.

A: Parliament Road, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, Oyo

t: 0703 643 7869

Zuma Rock Resort, Abuja

What could be more iconic than a wedding near the legendary Zuma Rock? This resort provides couples with a breathtaking outdoor venue facing Nigeria’s natural wonders.

The setting combines a balance of adventure and romance, providing you and your guests with an unforgettable wedding experience.

A: Zuma Rock, KM 6 Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria Express Way, Tafa 910103, Niger

t: 08123375147

Almat Farms, Abuja

For couples dreaming of a unique wedding, Almat Farms provides a charming rustic African atmosphere within a ranch-style setting. With its mud-brick houses, grazing horses, and beautiful landscapes, the venue offers an adventurous retreat into nature.

Almat Farms artfully blends culture, simplicity, and sophistication, making it the ideal place to celebrate your special day.

A: Almat Farms, Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory

t: 08029510648

