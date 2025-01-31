WE OUTSIDEEE: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their First Issue for 2025

With the excitement of the new year still in the air, Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine is thrilled to announce the release of its first issue of the year, marking a bold new chapter in storytelling and exploration.

This edition, aptly themed around the outdoors, invites readers to rediscover the beauty of the spaces around them and embrace the boundless wonder of nature.

This issue is a proud invitation to reimagine the outdoors as more than just a weekend escape or occasional getaway. Alongside this celebration of the outdoors, Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine excited to introduce Awari Experiences, a new initiative designed to make outdoor adventures both inspiring and accessible.

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a curious beginner, Awari Experiences will guide you to embrace the beauty of Nigeria’s natural wonders in meaningful and unforgettable ways.

Inside this issue, you’ll find a wealth of content to ignite your passion for the outdoors. Chinedu Mogbo shares insights on how conservation can deepen your connection with nature, while Abdurrahman offers nine compelling reasons why wandering is essential for mental clarity, creativity, and overall well-being.

Halimat Bamgbopa makes a case for kayaking in Lagos, and Om Opubor champions football as the ultimate outdoor activity. Plus, don’t miss our curated lists, including the top 10 active activities to kickstart your fitness journey and the top 5 family-friendly outdoor activities in Abuja.

As we move forward, Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine is committed to bringing you even more stories, experiences, and adventures from across Nigeria. Brace yourselves—this is just the beginning!

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and for January 2025, Dulce Cafe takes the stage. Nestled in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos, Dulce Cafe and Bakery has quickly become a go-to destination for food lovers and coffee aficionados alike.

Owned by the dynamic husband-and-wife duo, Kajal and Gaurav, this charming café offers a delightful mix of gourmet treats, artisanal baked goods, and an inviting ambience that beckons locals and visitors across Lagos.

Click here to read the latest monthly issue of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine now.

10 Outdoor Activities to Kickstart Your Active Lifestyle in 2025

The new year is here, and it’s the perfect time to embrace an active lifestyle. Outdoor activities not only keep you fit but also improve mental wellness by connecting you to nature. Whether you’re a fitness newbie or looking for a fresh start, here are 10 simple yet effective outdoor routines to try in 2025:

Scuba diving with Scuba Lagos

Scuba diving is a thrilling way to stay active, improve breathing, and reduce stress while exploring marine wonders. It boosts fitness, fosters mindfulness, and creates unforgettable memories.

With ScubaLagos, you’ll discover the hidden beauty of Nigeria’s coastline under expert guidance. Kick-start your underwater journey today, because adventure and wellness await beneath the waves!

12, Ademola Street, Ikoyi | t: +234 814 500 0000 | IG: @scubalagos

CrossFit with CrossFit Jagun

CrossFit combines varied, high-intensity, functional movements to build strength, agility, and endurance. It’s perfect for improving cardiovascular health, burning calories, and boosting overall fitness.

At CrossFit Jagun, Lagos’ first affiliate, you’ll train in a supportive community that champions elite fitness. When you sign up, you get to enjoy your first class, for free!

14, Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island | t: +2348103905972 | IG: @crossfitjagun

Yoga with the Happiness Centre

Yoga is the ultimate activity to kickstart 2025, offering harmony for the body, mind, and soul. With benefits like stress reduction, improved focus, flexibility, and immunity, it’s a holistic path to well-being.

At the Happiness Centre, ancient traditions meet modern guidance, creating a nurturing space to explore yoga’s transformative power. Begin your journey to wellness here.

320, Akin Ogunlewe Road, Victoria Island | t: +234 90 4433 2222 | IG: @thehappinesscenter

Nature Walking with Lufasi Nature Park

Nature walking offers a simple yet profound way to enhance your health. Studies have shown that immersing yourself in nature reduces stress, improves mood, and boosts creativity.

Lufasi Nature Park provides the perfect setting for your walks, offering serene trails amidst diverse flora and fauna. Here, you experience tranquillity and reap the numerous benefits of connecting with the natural world.

Majek 1st Gate, KM 41, Lekki-Epe Expressway | t: +2348186688485 | IG: @lufasipark

Cycling with Pitstop

Cycling is a fantastic way to boost your fitness in the new year. It’s a low-impact exercise that improves cardiovascular health, strengthens leg muscles, enhances stamina, and reduces stress. Join the vibrant Pitstop community, a haven for cycling enthusiasts.

Where you connect with fellow riders, access top-notch cycling gear, and experience the joy of a healthy lifestyle.

92A, Younis Bashorun Street, Off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island | t: +234 807 749 8324 | IG: @pitstopcommunity

Surfing with Tarkwabay Surf Club

Surfing is more than a sport, it’s a complete experience that boosts physical and mental well-being. It enhances balance, strength, and cardiovascular health while fostering a unique connection with the ocean.

At Tarkwa Surf Club, you get to enjoy the thrill of surfing at Tarkwa Bay’s pristine beach. With a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to learn, grow, and embrace the challenge of the waves.

t:+2347061101125 | IG: @tarkwabaysurfclub

Skating with Skate City

Skating is a dynamic way to kickstart 2025, blending fitness, fun, and freedom. The rhythmic motion of skating is meditative, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.

It improves balance, and coordination, and is an excellent aerobic activity that strengthens your heart and improves blood circulation. Skate City offers the ultimate skating experience with a vibrant atmosphere, skilled instructors, and a community vibe that keeps every moment exciting.

1st Floor, Purple Maryland Mall | t: +2348099473333 | IG: @skatecity_ng

Volleyball with Lekki Volleyball Club

Volleyball is a dynamic sport that enhances agility, coordination, and cardiovascular fitness while fostering teamwork and mental resilience.

Playing volleyball is an excellent way to burn calories and maintain a healthy weight. At Lekki Volleyball Club, you’ll join a prestigious community that nurtures talent, builds leadership skills, and offers valuable networking opportunities. With experienced coaches and a culture of excellence, it’s the perfect place to elevate your game in 2025.

Alma Beach Estate, Meadow Hall Way, Lekki Peninsula II, Lekki | IG: @lekkivolleyballclub

Camping with BackPackers Lagos

Camping is a rejuvenating way to reconnect with nature, promoting mental clarity and reducing stress. It enhances physical health through hiking and camp activities, while fresh air and sunlight boost your immune system.

Backpackers Lagos creates unforgettable camping experiences, blending adventure and camaraderie, making it the perfect start to an active and fulfilling 2025.

t: +2347080419898 | IG: @backpackerslagos

Hiking with Kayaking Lagos

Hiking is more than an exercise, it’s a rejuvenating escape that fosters a deep connection with nature, reduces stress, tones your muscles, and refreshes your mind, combining breathtaking views, fresh air, and a full-body workout. It strengthens your heart, clears your mind, and fuels your sense of adventure.

Kayaking Lagos elevates the experience with expertly curated trails that promise unforgettable memories, blending scenic views with expert guidance to make 2025 your most adventurous year yet.

t: +2348138354390 | IG: @kayakinlagos

