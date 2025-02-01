A New Era of Storytelling: That Good Media Introduces Motion Pictures Division and Global Film Festival

That Good Media, one of the leading players in the Nigerian media and entertainment industry, is thrilled to unveil its new Motion Pictures Division and the inaugural That Good Media International Film Festival.

These initiatives signify the company’s dedication to amplifying African storytelling, providing a platform for local talent to reach global audiences, and cultivating a new era of cinematic exchange and cross-cultural understanding.

The Motion Pictures Division will focus on producing world-class feature films, documentaries, and television series that present authentic, culturally rich, and universally resonant narratives.

Simultaneously, the International Film Festival will spotlight diverse voices, celebrate emerging talent, and position Africa as a cornerstone of global film culture.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of the firm, emphasized the vision behind this expansion saying,

African storytelling tradition is one of the richest in the world, yet it has often been underrepresented in global cinema. With our Motion Pictures Division and Film Festival, we’re building a global movement, starting with Nigeria first. Speaking on her drive behind the initiative, the Founder further denoted, This is about driving Nigeria’s creative economy forward, giving our stories the global platforms they deserve, and shaping the narrative for generations to come.

The launch has been hailed as a strategic step in aligning the Nigerian creative industry with international markets. Industry observers note that these initiatives will further foster economic growth by creating jobs, nurturing talent, and building sustainable partnerships across borders – which has always been a part of the entertainment company’s imprint through their ever evolving Talent and Media Management arm.

As the world increasingly turns its attention to Africa as a hub for creativity, That Good Media’s dual initiatives aim to solidify the continent’s role in shaping the future of global cinema.

That Good Media is a Nigerian-based media and entertainment company, founded by Toyosi Etim-Effiong, that is committed to connecting Nigerian talent and content to global opportunities. Building on its extensive international partnerships, the company is now expanding into producing globally relevant and culturally rich films and series that speak to universal themes and diverse international audiences.

For media inquiries, please contact:

That Good Media

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234 805 165 2305

