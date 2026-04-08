Toyosi Etim-Effiong And Others Headline 9to5Chick’s Bold New Series, The Reset Show

For too long, the path to the top for professional women has been paved with unspoken rules and the heavy, invisible weight of expectation. Now, 9to5Chick, a career launchpad for women in the early to mid-stages of their careers is pulling back the curtain with the global premiere of The Reset Show, debuting on April 9.



The numbers tell a story the boardroom rarely admits. Research shows that women hold less than 30% of senior leadership positions globally, yet studies consistently find that companies with gender-diverse leadership outperform their peers. In Nigeria, women make up nearly half the workforce but remain significantly underrepresented at the mid-level and C-suite level. Meanwhile, 75% of women report experiencing imposter syndrome at some point in their careers, and financial pressure tied to professional image costs working women thousands annually. The Reset Show exists to bridge that gap offering women the insight, language, and perspective to move forward with intention, not guesswork.



The Vision: Authenticity Over Assimilation

Dr. Glory Edozien has spent years building 9to5Chick into a trusted platform supporting women as they navigate pivotal career stages helping them gain clarity, build confidence, and make strategic decisions about their professional growth.

The Reset Show is a natural extension of that work meeting women where they already are: online, in transition, and searching for honest conversations that reflect their realities.



​”For decades, professional women have been instructed to ‘lean in’ and play by a corporate rulebook that was never written for us,” states Dr. Glory Edozien, Founder of 9to5Chick. “The Reset Show’ takes us directly into the rooms where women silently battle imposter syndrome, financial pressure, and workplace politics. By bringing together leaders who have survived the boardroom and the corner office, we are finally discarding the old rules and creating the authentic playbook we always needed.



​A Powerhouse Lineup

​The debut season features an extraordinary roster of executives and thought leaders spanning finance, technology, energy, and personal development. Confirmed guests include:

​Ngozi Madueke-Dozie – Head of Nigeria and Ghana, Android Platform and Ecosystem, Google.

– Head of Nigeria and Ghana, Android Platform and Ecosystem, ​Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani – Founder, EnergyInc Advisors. Oge Maduagwu – Head of Marketing SEWA, Samsung Electronics. ​

– Head of Marketing SEWA, Abiola Adediran – Partner, GENEA Family Office. ​

– Partner, Yetunde Bankole-Bernard (YBB) – Identity Coach and CEO of The YBB Company. ​

(YBB) – Identity Coach and CEO of Bodam Taiwo – Customer Marketing Director, West and Central Africa, DIAGEO. ​

– Customer Marketing Director, West and Central Africa, Dr. Uju Rapu – Aesthetic Physician, Bel Fiore Med.

– Aesthetic Physician, ​Sola Obagbemi – Communications Leader and Convener, Bloom Conversations.

– Communications Leader and Convener, ​Ink Eze – Founder, AsoEbiBella. ​Sola Abulu – Principal Consultant, Sola Abulu & Associates Limited.

– Founder, – Principal Consultant, ​Toyosi Etim Effiong – Founder-CEO, That Good Media.

What to Expect

The debut season covers some of the most loaded themes in professional women’s lives today. Episodes like Style as Strategy and Broke But Branded dig into the financial and psychological cost of looking the part. The Confidence Code confronts imposter syndrome head-on. The Mentor, The Gatekeeper & The Gossip maps the politics of female relationships at work. And Is Loud the New Competent? asks the question many have thought but few have said aloud.



Steering these charged discussions are Boluwatife Odutola, a corporate finance professional, and Elizabeth Musa, an award-winning broadcast journalist, who together bring precision and poise to these high-level conversations.



Episode One premieres on April 9. To be part of the digital watch party and join the conversation as it unfolds click on the link.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for 9to5chicks