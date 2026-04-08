Fashion Meets Sustainability: Afthonia Sample Sale 2026 Is Here!

Fashion lovers have something exciting to look forward to this May as Afthonia returns with another edition of its Sample Sale, following a successful debut in November 2025.

The first edition drew a vibrant crowd of shoppers eager to get quality Nigerian fashion at great prices and this time, it’s set to be even better. Taking place on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, the upcoming sale will feature 10 reputable Nigerian designers, offering carefully selected pieces at discounts of up to 70% off. From standout statement pieces to everyday wardrobe staples, shoppers can expect premium fashion without the usual price tag.

Beyond the deals, Afthonia’s Sample Sale is also about impact. The event creates a platform for designers to showcase their brands while encouraging more conscious shopping habits. By giving fashion pieces extended life and visibility, it quietly supports sustainable fashion and contributes to the growing shift toward circular fashion in Nigeria.

In a city like Lagos, where style is a key part of self-expression, initiatives like this make it easier for people to support local designers while shopping more intentionally.

If the first edition is anything to go by, this is one shopping event you don’t want to miss!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Afthonia