Life Fiesta: How Life Lager Beer Delivered a Full Shutdown in Aba With Flavour Live In Concert

On Sunday, April 5, 2026,Life L ager Beer hosted Flavour Live In Concert as part of the Life Fiesta campaign, transforming Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, into the ultimate place to be.

From the moment the gates opened, it was clear this was more than just a concert. The stadium steadily filled with fans ready for a night of music and celebration, as the space came alive with vibrant Life Lager Beer branding and the unmistakable buzz of anticipation. Aba showed up in full force, bringing its signature energy.

The night featured an exciting lineup of performances that kept the energy high from start to finish. DJ Neptune set the tone with an electrifying mix that got the crowd fully warmed up, while Ruffcoin delivered a memorable performance of his popular hit Nwa Aba, a song that deeply resonated with the hometown audience and amplified the city pride that filled the stadium.

When Flavour stepped on stage, the response was instant. The crowd roared to life, singing along word for word as he moved through a setlist packed with hits. Performing hit after hit, he had the audience dancing freely and fully immersed in his electrifying performance.

But the night did not begin there. In the weeks leading up to the concert, Life Lager Beer had already taken over the city, from the streets to the airwaves, building momentum with the Flavour Street Challenge. Fans were invited to sing their favourite Flavour lyrics for a chance to win VIP access to a front row view of the concert action, along with exclusive Life Lager Beer merchandise. By the time Sunday arrived, the excitement had already reached its peak.

The night also featured the announcement of the winner of the Back to Bars Experience, Chinedu Emmanuel, who will travel to London on an all expense paid trip.

The Back to Bars Experience, which took place in select bars across Aba and other major cities, was an in bar raffle campaign where fans could order a bottle of Life Lager Beer to receive a raffle ticket. The ticket was split in two: one half remained with the consumer, while the other was placed in a raffle box at the bar. Each ticket gave the holder a chance to win a trip to London to attend Flavour’s AfroCulture Experience at the iconic O2 Arena in May 2026.

At the concert, that promise became reality. As the raffle box was brought on stage and Temple Barrah, Senior Associate, Client Partnership, Red Media Africa, was invited to draw the winning ticket, the stadium held its breath. When Chinedu was announced as the winner, the reaction was indescribable. The stadium fell silent as he made his way to the stage, before erupting into cheers, applause, and celebration, marking one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Speaking after the announcement, Chinedu Emmanuel expressed his excitement, saying,

“I just won a trip to London with Flavour. I am very, very excited. Thank you to Life Lager Beer for this amazing opportunity.”

Life Fiesta X Flavour Live In Concert is part of the broader Nigerian Breweries Big Fiesta campaign, designed to create moments of celebration and music that unite people. For Life Lager Beer, it represents a continuation of its long standing connection with the East, showing up in moments that matter and amplifying the energy already present in the culture.

Speaking on the experience, Chima Dims, Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said,

“Life Lager Beer has always been part of celebrations in the East, and this partnership with Flavour reflects that connection. He represents the sound, pride, and spirit of the region, and this was an opportunity to bring people together in a way that feels authentic to them. We are also excited for the fans who will be heading to London to see him perform at the AfroCulture Experience at the O2 Arena.”

By the end of the night, what lingered was not just the music, but the feeling. A stadium full of people moving in sync, sharing moments, and leaning into the kind of experience that stays with you long after the lights go out.

With Flavour Live In Concert, Life Fiesta is already proving to be more than a campaign. It is a moving celebration of culture, connection, and the energy that brings people together.

Follow @lifelager_ng to see where the Big Fiesta goes next.

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