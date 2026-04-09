Gemba Hotel And Resort Opens in Calabar

The Gemba Hotel and Resort, a hospitality property owned by Dr. Joe Enobong Essiet, Gemba was officially opened on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Calabar, Cross River State, in a ceremony that drew senior government officials, legal practitioners, entertainment figures, and business leaders from across Nigeria.

The Right Honourable Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, performed the ribbon cutting that formally declared the property open. The Deputy Governor of Cross River State attended and delivered a speech to guests.

The opening ceremony was held at the resort premises and followed a structured programme that included a red carpet reception, a welcome address by the General Manager, Mr. Obinna, cultural performances by the Ekonbi dance troupe, a hotel presentation by Marketing Manager Marvellous Ike-Egbuonu, and key speeches by the founder and invited dignitaries.

Following the ribbon cutting, dignitaries received a private reception at Fleura, the property’s fine dining restaurant, while musician and guitarist Fiokee performed for the wider gathering. Networking continued through the evening.

Among the government and civic officials present were Apostle James Koko Anem, Chairman of Calabar Municipality Local Government Area; Hon. Chris Njah Mbu-Ogar, Special Adviser to the Governor on National Assembly Matters; Comr. Iso Bassey Edim, Secretary of Calabar Municipality; and Enome J. Amatey, Esq., Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Calabar Chapter.

The ceremony also drew prominent Nollywood figures, including actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, actors Timini Egbuson and Ego Nwosu, comic actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw, and actor Uzee Usman, who delivered a speech during the programme. Dr. Josephine Enobong, wife of the founder, attended alongside their son and members of the couple’s immediate family.

Founder Explains the Name

In his address to guests, Dr. Joe Enobong Essiet opened by explaining the Japanese origin of the resort’s name. Gemba, he told those gathered, means “the actual place where value is created,” a definition he said was not chosen for effect but as the operating philosophy behind every decision made in developing the property.

“Gemba Hotel and Resort was not created to be another name in hospitality,” he said. “It was created to be a sanctuary, a destination, a story. A place where nature, culture, innovation, and hospitality come together with deliberate intention.”

He described the founding ambition of the project as the construction of a world-class resort that draws on the natural environment of Africa and the discipline of Japanese philosophy while meeting global luxury standards. “Not imitation but innovation,” he told guests. “Not noise but excellence.”

Dr. Essiet also addressed the economic character of the investment, committing the property to job creation, tourism development, and local partnerships, and expressing an intention to raise Cross River State’s profile in the broader hospitality conversation.

He closed his address by welcoming future guests. “Welcome to the actual place where value is created,” he said. “Welcome to Gemba Hotel and Resort.”

The Property

Gemba Hotel and Resort offers accommodation across several categories, including world-class villas, executive rooms, fully serviced luxury apartments, and igloo suites. Its dining facilities include Fleura, the signature fine dining restaurant; the Fleura Igloos, designed for intimate dining; Peony, a bistro and casual dining space; and the Gazebo Bar, an outdoor setting for drinks and social occasions.

Wellness facilities at the property include a full spa, beauty salon, gymnasium, and grooming salons for men and women. Leisure options include three swimming pools, a private cinema, gaming centre, snooker room, and creative centre. Business facilities include an executive lounge, the Gemba Lounge, and a conference hall equipped for corporate events and large-format gatherings.

Magazine Unveiled at Ceremony

The April 2026 print edition of Tourism and Hospitality Magazine, a publication of Ranks Africa, was unveiled at the ceremony by Adesina Kasali, Lead Consultant and Content Head at Ranks Africa Magazine.

The edition carries Dr. Joe Enobong Essiet on its cover under the headline “Building Infrastructure for Africa’s Next Trade Era” and includes features on the Top 25 Restaurants in South South Nigeria, Top 25 Content Creators in Nigeria for 2025, a profile of Dr. Olayiwola Awakan, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, and profiles of Collete Wadike, CEO of Miss Tourism Nigeria, and Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa.

Gemba Hotel and Resort is located in Calabar, Cross River State. Media enquiries may be directed to [email protected] or 07030446852.

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