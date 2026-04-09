A Different Kind Of Easter: How Chamdor Created Elegant Brunch Experiences Across Nigeria

This Easter, celebrations across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt took on a refreshed, more elegant expression as Chamdor, Nigeria’s favourite sparkling non-alcoholic wine elevated shared moments for guests and families through curated brunch experiences hosted in partnership with select luxury hotels including Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Ikeja, J’Signature Port Harcourt, and Abuja Continental Hotel.



Each experience reflected a thoughtful blend of sophistication and elegance across locations, it was more than just carefully prepared meals, but also laughter across the room and guests bonding with friends, family, and loved ones. Chamdor’s non-alcoholic sparkling red and white wine was paired with a variety of meals, complementing the occasion and enhancing every shared toast. The Chamdor wine fountain added a distinctive, interactive touch, turning simple pours into shared experiences and reinforcing the spirit of togetherness.



As the day drew to a close, what lingered across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt was more than the elegance of the settings. It was the feeling of connection, the ease of shared moments, and the simple joy of being together. With Chamdor at the heart of these experiences, Easter became not just a celebration, but a collection of memorable moments shared around every table.

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