Bikiya Graham-Douglas Ignites Artistic Fusion at Beeta Arts Festival | Dec 6-10

The 3rd edition of Beeta Arts Festival (BAF), an incubation festival for arts and culture is set to be held in Abuja from December 6th to 10th. This edition named OJ Posharella (Real Housewives of Abuja) and Tony Edet (Thin Tall Tony -Big Brother Naija) as goodwill personalities for this edition.

The festival will be held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, a Nigerian premium hospitality brand passionate about local creativity and supporting the growth of arts and culture in their local operating community.

This unique festival aims to bring together a fusion of creative minds, spotlighting both emerging and established African performing artists. BAF will be a meeting point for artistic expression, offering a platform for talent to be discovered and appreciated by new audiences. Attendees can immerse themselves in a dynamic array of stage plays, films, musical performances, workshops, conversations, and a festival market that captures the essence of Africa’s cultural and creative tapestry.

We believe in the power of the arts to transcend boundaries and unite people, says Bikiya Graham-Douglas, the visionary force behind Beeta Arts Festival. This festival is a celebration of the vibrant artistic spirit that defines who we are, and we invite the world to join us in this cultural festivity.

The 3rd edition of The Beeta Arts Festival themed “New Narratives, Limitless Possibilities” will showcase an array of plays and a rich selection of films from across the continent curated by Fibby Kioria and Hawa Essuman of Manyatta Screenings, Kenya.

Films have been selected across the continent from countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria while Plays will include new work including plays from the Beeta Playwright Competition alumni as curated by Festival Producer the delectable Actor and Producer Olarotimi Fakunle. There will be musical performances from the soulful jazzy songstress Jessica Bongos and Nigerian female rap star OJ Posharella etc.

In solidarity with 16 days of activism, there will be a spotlight event in conjunction with the Orange Nigeria project an initiative led by the Chairman Senate Committee of Women Affairs Distinguished Senator Ireti Habeebah Kingibe to activate a national call to eliminate GBV across communities in Nigeria and the US Embassy showing a short film on the movement on GBV in Nigeria and a documentary film Nevertheless by filmmaker Sarah Moshman on Saturday 9th December 2023.

This year’s festival is proudly sponsored by Abuja Continental Hotel, Chairborne Global Services, and supported by Century Group, First Bank, Doyenne Circle, Zenith Bank, 6ixx Lounge and Grill, Paper Worth Books, Five Two Media, and media partnerships including Cool FM, WazobiaFm, Nigeria Info, BellaNaija, Beat FM, ClassicFm, HipTv, AccelerateTv, Abuja Literary Society, and YNaija.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an immersive event that celebrates the kaleidoscope of African creativity. Beeta Art Festival is more than just a festival; it’s a testament to the enduring power of art to inspire, connect, and redefine boundaries.

Click this link to get tickets.

