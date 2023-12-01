“The Real Housewives of Lagos” is Now Streaming Outside Africa! Here’s How to Watch

Showmax‘s award-winning reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Lagos” is expanding its reach to international audiences. The second season of the series will be available on Hayu, NBCUniversal’s all-reality SVOD streaming service, in 45 markets, including Albania, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK.

The show, which premiered exclusively on Showmax on September 29, has been a hit with viewers, breaking first-day streaming records on Showmax in Nigeria. Set in one of Africa’s most cosmopolitan cities, The Real Housewives of Lagos gives fans an entertaining peek into the lives of some of the city’s most affluent and influential women, showcasing their extravagant lifestyles while navigating the intricacies of their high-society circles.

The second season features fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and model Faith Morey joining the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo plus celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo, businesswomen Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

With Hayu’s availability in 45 countries outside the US and Showmax’s presence in 44 African markets, “The Real Housewives of Lagos” will now be available to a combined 89 countries across the world.

“We’re pleased that we can make this series available to audiences outside of Africa on Hayu,” said Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola. “We know that this Nigerian-produced, Nigerian-filmed show is a very popular title and that there’s great interest in the comings and goings of our Housewives. Now, Nigerians in Berlin, London, Toronto and multiple other cities have access to the newest season and can join the conversation online using the hashtag #RHOLagos.”

The Real Housewives of Lagos is the latest addition to NBCUniversal’s growing international portfolio of The Real Housewives franchise, which currently includes 25 international versions of the show.