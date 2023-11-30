Connect with us

Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Tosin Shares How To Make Bulgur and Veggies Stir Fry in a Clay Pot | Watch

Watch the Trailer for "War: Wrath and Revenge," starring Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau & Ayoola Ayolola

Check out Sisi Yemmie’s Delicious Treat for Rice Lovers

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

"I am a much better actress now than I was two years ago…” — Vee on “Moni Talks”

Sweet Adjeley Shares One-Pan Beef with Potatoes Recipe, Plus a Secret Beef Tenderising Hack!

Satisfy Your Cravings With Velvety Foodies' Perfect Nigerian Meat Pie Recipe

Uzor Arukwe Joins Bimbo Ademoye in Season Finale of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion" | Watch

Chef Zeelicious Shares Two Delightful Oat Recipes | Watch

Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Shutter Speed Projects has released episode fourteen of their comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL).”

The series follows the story of “Rofia, a small-time tailor who comes to the city to find greener pastures.

She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, Lape, and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.”

Created and directed by Biodun Stephen, this episode stars Bimbo Ademoye as Rofai, and Bolaji Ogunmola as Lape.

Watch:

