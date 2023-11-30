Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV



Shutter Speed Projects has released episode fourteen of their comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL).”

The series follows the story of “Rofia, a small-time tailor who comes to the city to find greener pastures.

She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, Lape, and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.”

Created and directed by Biodun Stephen, this episode stars Bimbo Ademoye as Rofai, and Bolaji Ogunmola as Lape.

Watch: