Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Watch the Trailer for "War: Wrath and Revenge," starring Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau & Ayoola Ayolola

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape Talks Acting Journey, Being an Easygoing Guy & Never Losing a Game of Monopoly | #BNMeetTheStar

Play Network Studios Drops Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Drama "Blood Vessel"

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Explore The True Relationship Between India Amarteifio & Her Makeup Artist — Joy Adenuga | WATCH

Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade Feature on "The Book of Clarence" Soundtrack

We Are Taking Timeless Fashion Notes From The Ever Elegant Shauwn Mkhize On This Week In Style

Mercy Aigbe's Star-Studded “Ada Omo Daddy” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in Atafo Ensemble at Global Premiere of “Candy Cane Lane”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Media personality and host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu turned heads in an Atafo black paint-splattered suit from the ATAFO SS24 collection at the global premiere of “Candy Cane Lane” in Los Angeles, America.

Joining Ebuka on the red carpet were director Reginald Hudlin, stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Danielle Pinnock, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Riki Lindhome, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and more!

 

Producers Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, and writer Kelly Younger were also in attendance, along with musical talent Chloe Bailey, Raphael Saadiq, and Marcus Miller.

 

“Candy Cane Lane” reunites Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, “Boomerang.” In this holiday comedy adventure, Murphy stars as a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. However, after making a deal with a naughty elf named Pepper, played by Bell, to increase his chances of winning, he inadvertently brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. With the holidays at stake, Chris, his wife Carol (Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

“Candy Cane Lane” premieres globally on Prime Video on December 1, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

