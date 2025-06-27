BNMeetTheStar: Omowunmi Dada Is Telling the Stories She Was Born to Tell

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, our spotlight is on Omowunmi Dada as she reflects on her Nollywood journey, evolving roles, and her latest film, “Red Circle.”

If you’ve been watching Nigerian cinema lately, chances are you’ve seen Omowunmi Dada. She’s been showing up in all the places that matter: a storm of roles across “Red Circle,” “Finding Me,” “Raji and the Beast,” “Shaping Us” and more. The pace is fast, but she’s steady, weaving through each project with a kind of clarity that isn’t always easy to hold on to in an industry that often pulls in a hundred directions.

Dada is warm, grounded, and very aware of what she brings to the screen. She doesn’t just choose roles because they’re flashy. She looks for the stretch, for the discomfort, for the thing that will make her work feel alive. And when she speaks about playing Venita in “Red Circle,” a singer with a complicated interior life, she does so with the kind of quiet pride that comes from knowing she gave something of herself to the character.

In our conversation, she opens up about the work that excites her most, the importance of cultural representation, and what she’s seeing shift in Nollywood when it comes to how women are portrayed. We talk about ambition, heritage, being seen in an industry still figuring itself out, and why the most powerful thing she can do right now is stay human.

And if you’ve ever wondered what she’s like when the cameras stop rolling, she shares that too: church, long lunches with friends, dancing salsa (she’s planning to get back into it), and just being still when she needs to.

Hey Omowunmi, good to have you here. How are you doing today?

Hi Bellanaija! Thank you so much for having me. I’m really good. Doing great, actually. I’m grateful and truly excited to be part of this conversation!

We absolutely loved watching you on Red Circle. Tell us, what was that experience like for you?

Red Circle was honestly such a beautiful journey for me. Working with the cast and crew felt like being part of something really special. Everyone poured so much heart into it. You could just feel the passion on set every single day.

Playing Venita was wild in the best way. I’d never played a character like her before — a singer, full of drama, full of fire —Oshodi Beyoncé! She really pushed me out of my comfort zone, and I loved every bit of it.

And let me just say, the crew were incredible. So detailed, so intentional. They didn’t miss a beat. The energy on set was always so alive, it made the cold call times totally worth it. I genuinely looked forward to each shoot day. It’s one of those projects that reminds you why you fell in love with storytelling in the first place. I’d choose it again in a heartbeat.

Your work rate is something! You’ve been in back-to-back projects lately — Red Circle, Unclaimed, Finding Me, Raji and the Beast, Ori, Shaping Us — and we know there’s more. How are you navigating such a busy period in your career?

Haha, I know it looks like I’m everywhere at once. Some of these projects were actually shot last year, they just happen to be dropping around the same time. But honestly, it’s been such a rewarding season.

It’s a little overwhelming sometimes, but I’m grateful. I’ve learned to pace myself, take breaks when I can, and just enjoy the ride. It’s a good kind of busy.

You’ve played a wide range of characters across film, TV, and stage. What usually draws you to a role?

What draws me to a role? Honestly, I live for the challenge. The farther a character is from who I am in real life, the more hooked I get. I love diving into roles that make me uncomfortable in the best way. Roles that force me to dig deep and transform. As long as it aligns with my values and makes me stretch as an actor, I’m all in. That thrill of becoming someone completely different? That’s magic for me.

Your work often carries cultural weight, from Yoruba traditions to contemporary Nigerian stories. How important is it for you to tell stories that reflect your roots?

I’m proudly a Nigerian Yoruba girl, with my whole soul and all my joy. Our culture and heritage are so rich and beautiful. Take that away from us and something feels incomplete.

The world is curious about who we are, and our films are such a powerful way to show that. To showcase our beauty, our strength, our uniqueness. It’s so important that we’re the ones telling our own stories, shaping our own narratives, and letting the world see us through our own lens.

What shifts are you seeing or hoping to see in Nollywood, especially in how women are portrayed?

I’m really happy with the shifts I’m seeing in Nollywood, especially when it comes to how women are portrayed. We’re beginning to see more layered, complex female characters who have depth, power, and presence beyond just being love interests or sidekicks. That matters.

More women are also ruling behind the camera — writing, directing, producing — and you can feel the difference in the kinds of stories being told. There’s more honesty, more nuance, and more heart.

But we’re not there yet. I’d love to see even more women in leadership and technical roles

In an industry that often demands so much visibility and perfection, how do you stay grounded?

From when I was really young, my dad told me something that stuck — “Never forget who you are.” And honestly, that’s been my grounding point ever since. Even before I ever thought of acting, that advice shaped how I see myself. So no matter where I go or how visible things get, I always remind myself: I’m Omowunmi Dada, the human.

I also keep my private life private, protect my peace, respect myself and people around me, take breaks when I need to, and always remember that I’m first human before I’m anything else.

Many know Omowunmi Dada the actress, but who would you say she is when the cameras are off?

When the cameras are off, I’m honestly just the smiling girl next door. If I’m not at home resting or hanging out with my friends over lunch or dinner, you’ll most likely find me in church. That’s my rhythm. Simple joys, real people, and quiet spaces.

Funny enough, a lot of people assume I’m an extrovert because of my work, but I’m actually quite the introvert. I used to love dancing salsa a lot, and I can’t wait to get back to that. Off camera, I’m just me. Chilled, playful, and deeply grounded.

If you could star in a film with any African actor or actress, who would it be?

Charlize Theron, pleaseeeeeeeeee!

What’s a book, song, or quote that’s been speaking to you lately?

I’m loving all of The Cavemen’s songs right now.

***

Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada