BNMeetTheStar: Efe Irele Gets Real About Legacy, Nollywood & Producing “My Mother Is a Witch”

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, Efe Irele talks about her career journey, her Nollywood journey and most importantly and interestingly, her new and latest film, “My Mother Is A Witch.”

In our previous feature, we caught up with the multitalented superstar, Munachi Abii, who talked to us about how she balances her multi passions, being a rapper, model, actress, DJ and beauty queen, her experience working with the legends Segun Arinze and Iretiola Doyle in the new film 'Kantagari Goes to Town,' and much more.

If you missed it, you can read it here.

Efe Irele is stepping into her power, on screen and behind the scenes. In this candid interview, the actress, producer, and founder of an autism foundation opens up about her emotionally charged role in “My Mother Is a Witch,” what it’s really like navigating Nollywood, and the quiet, grounded woman behind all the lights and accolades.

From sharing the unexpected scene that left her bruised (literally) to reflecting on the importance of leaving an impression every time she’s on set, Efe speaks with a mix of honesty, grace and good humour.

Hey Efe! First off, congratulations on your new film My Mother Is a Witch! How are you feeling about this release?

Thank you so much! I’m feeling incredibly proud and humbled. My Mother Is a Witch is such an emotionally charged film, and seeing how audiences are connecting with it in cinemas has been very rewarding. It’s been a labor of love from myself, my fellow producer, Victoria Akujobi, and the entire team—including our phenomenal director, Niyi Akinmolayan.

The film explores the fragile bond between mother and daughter, layered with cultural tension. What was it like stepping into such an emotionally rich story?

It was intense. African mother-daughter relationships are complex, and this story doesn’t shy away from the emotional weight they carry. It was challenging in many ways—both as an actress and as a woman. I had to tap into parts of myself I didn’t even know were there. And acting opposite Mercy Aigbe, who brought so much depth to her role, made it even more powerful.

Without giving too much away, was there a particular scene or moment in the film that was especially challenging or meaningful for you?

Yes. The scene where my mother (Mercy Aigbe) came back earlier than expected from her trip and found me laying my head on the laps of my boyfriend (Neo Akpofure). She went out to call the neighbours that there was thief in the house. I got injured a bit shooting that scene.

Looking back on your journey so far, what would you say has been the project that made you feel like, “Yes, I’ve arrived”?

Honestly? I don’t see myself like I have “arrived.” I’m still a work in progress and I try to get better so one day I can be seen as one of the greats of Nollywood.

Nollywood is evolving rapidly, both in storytelling and opportunities. What’s something the industry has taught you about yourself?

That I’m more resilient than I ever imagined. This industry is demanding. It tests your patience, your confidence, and your creativity. But it’s also shown me the power of consistency, and that telling authentic stories is worth every challenge.

And what are some changes you’d love to see in Nollywood, especially for women in film?

More women behind the camera, as directors, writers, producers. We need more female-driven narratives that break stereotypes. I also hope we get to a point where women are valued not just for their looks but for their artistry, leadership, and vision.

Outside the spotlight, away from the actor, filmmaker, model, and founder of your autism foundation, who is Efe Irele at her core?

I’m someone who loves to have fun and surround myself with people that love me. Even though I can be free spirited, at my core, I’m a quiet, introspective person who’s passionate about impact, whether through storytelling or supporting children with autism. I’m still evolving, but I try to lead with love and authenticity.

What was the last film or series that truly moved you, either as a viewer or as an artist?

Adolescence on Netflix. It reminded me why stories matter and how they can shine a light on hidden struggles.

Just for fun, if your life right now could be described as a meal, what would it be and why?

Myself. Because I’m a full course meal

For young women looking to break into Nollywood, what’s the best piece of advice you received that you’d love to pass on?

Making an impression every single time on set. From your relationship with the crew members, to fellow actors, to directors, be as good as you can. Also, see every scene as a chance to “kill it”. People are watching.

***

Photo Credit: Efe Irele