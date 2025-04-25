BNMeetTheStar: Munachii Abi Is in Her Multihyphenate Era & She’s Just Getting Started

In this edition of Meet the Star, our segment spotlighting Nollywood’s brightest talents, we catch up with the multitalented Munachii Abi. She’s a rapper, model, actress, DJ and beauty queen — and, as she reveals in this conversation, also a painter. Yes, really. Munachii shares how she balances all her passions, her experience working with legends Segun Arinze and Iretiola Doyle in the new film ‘Kantagari Goes to Town,’ and much more.

***

Hi Muna, it’s so great to have you here with us! How are you doing today?

Hello, I’m doing very well thank you.

You’ve got your hands in so many creative pies – music, acting, filmmaking, and DJing. What’s it like juggling these different passions?

Some days are linear and some days can be overwhelming, because each form of art requires my full attention. I am however grateful for them all because I get to become different people and play different roles everyday.

Seeing how talented and versatile you are, is there a hidden talent people would be surprised to learn you have?

Painting

We loved watching you in “Kantagari Goes to Town” alongside Segun Arinze and Iretiola Doyle. How was that experience?

It was a wonderful experience working alongside some of my childhood heros. If anyone had told me back then that I would be cracking jokes and sharing moments with black arrow (Segun Arinze) and aunty Ireti, I would have been shocked. But dreams do manifest, don’t they?

If you weren’t in front of the camera or behind the DJ booth, what do you think we’d find you doing instead?

You would find me behind the camera or raving to house music or painting or encouraging someone to go for their dreams

As a woman navigating so many different industries, do you think the entertainment world has become more accepting of creatives who wear so many hats, like yourself?

I don’t think the “entertainment world” has any choice but to accept me or women like me as we are, because, for me, there is not a single bone in my body that is built to suppress my creativity. I am here to express, document, freeze time and share beautiful moments with the world. The sun must shine with or without the shade.

If you could work with any actor or director for a dream project, who would be at the top of your list for the perfect collaboration?

Oh! I’d love to work with Shonda Rhimes and Wes Anderson.

Quick question: What’s one food you could happily eat every single day and never get bored of?

Sushi

We’re always excited to see what you’re up to next! What projects or collaborations should we be keeping an eye out for this year?

Keep an eye out for my lead series titled “Our Husband” on Africa Magic Showcase. This is my first feature on the showmax platform and I’m excited for Africa to see it.

And finally, what’s the best piece of advice you’ve received that’s really stuck with you across all of your ventures?

Take it one day at a time.

***

Photo credit: Munachi Abi