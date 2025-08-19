BNMeetTheStar: Michael Ejoor Talks His Nollywood Journey & Becoming Inspector Onome in “To Kill A Monkey”

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, our spotlight is on Michael Ejoor as he reflects on his role in the latest Netflix’s hit series “To Kill A Monkey” by Kemi Adetiba.

For Michael, “To Kill A Monkey” marks something of a turning point. Though he has been quietly building a name for himself in Nollywood, his performance as Inspector Onome has struck a chord with audiences in a way that feels new. It wasn’t only about the viral clips or his sharp delivery — there was an intensity in his performance, a conviction that made Onome feel fully lived-in. For many, it was the first time they saw him stretch beyond expectation and reveal a different layer of himself as an actor.

“It was daunting yet thrilling!” Michael said about stepping into Onome’s shoes. “Daunting ’cause I had to play someone in two different ways, but not reveal I was doing that; so I had my work cut out for me. I wanted to make the public feel how I felt reading the script. When I got to the final episode I was like EWEHHHH, so I set out to make sure the viewers had their Ewehh moment as well.”

That delicate layering of intensity and surprise — playing Onome straight while holding back the bigger reveal — is what has made audiences sit up and pay attention.

In our conversation, Michael reflects on the challenge of embodying Inspector Onome, the joy of collaborating with Nollywood’s finest, and why this role feels like more than just another credit on his filmography.

Dive into our chat with Michael below:

Hi Michael. Great to have you here. How are you doing?

I’m incredibly, stupendously blessed and highly favoured. Things have been moving so quickly, one blessing fast on the heels of another. It is crazy yo! To say I am good is an understatement to be very honest. I am fantabulous.

We totally enjoyed watching you in TKAM, So tell us, in just three words, how did it feel being part of this hit series everyone’s talking about.

Honoured! Elated! Grateful!

The past few weeks must have been intense with so many people praising your performance on social media. How are you holding onto this moment and everything it represents?

It has been overwhelming in a good way. Phone battery constantly drained cause notifications are popping off. I walk into places and people are saying “Inspector Onome why?” LOL! I am getting invitations left right and centre to come to places. I’m trying to stay grounded and appreciative of the people that took their time to watch our show. Y’all are the real MVPs. Frankly, I’m just super excited for the prospects ahead.

You posted a video recently about how you landed the role, and it really spoke volumes about your humility. Have you always been this grounded?

Mrs Qodesh Ejoor would not allow any of her offspring to not be grounded; she would have beat every trait out of our bodies. I’m grateful for parents that have been the perfect examples of humility. But really, who would carrying shoulder up have helped? I won’t have been Inspector Onome, and my name is Onome. Onome means MY OWN; this role was mine and mine alone. I am glad I did what I needed to do to get it. If I had to do it again…I 1000% would.

Let’s talk about Inspector Onome. What was it like stepping into his shoes?

It was daunting, yet thrilling. Daunting cause I had to play someone in two different ways, but not reveal I was doing that; so I had my work cut out for me. I wanted to make the public feel how I felt reading the script. When I got to the final episode I was like EWEHHHH. So I set out to make sure the viewers had their Eweh moment as well. Thrilling cause I was working with The Kemi Adetiba and an amazing cast; come on now see the talent that was just oozing from the screen na. Nigerian actors are talented abeg!

What was your favourite scene in To Kill A Monkey that you won’t be forgetting anytime soon?

It would be the scene where Inspector Onome was gisting Inspector Mo about the Monkey Case; where he was sat on her desk gossiping fervently. After that scene Kemi came up to Bimbo Akintola and I and said “it is obvious you have become fast friends, cause it is showing on camera.” At this point, Bimbo Akintola and I were locked in; buddies for life. Till this day we are 5 & 6. Love that woman like mad. She always has my back and I have hers; we even have a film coming out soon. Performing alongside her is always an honour.

We’ve seen your range as an actor, and then you surprise us with rap. What other talents are you keeping from us?

Hahaha! That rap was a one off o. I no get power. I sing. Sometimes I feel I sing better than I act. Why am I not a singer again? I guess passion is in the acting camp. I love bringing different characters to life, testing my limits and scaling those limits to see that they weren’t even limits at all sef. Oh!I can ‘speak’ sign language. My mother has a church for disabled people; so I learnt. Wish I had someone to speak with often, cause sometimes I dey forget one or two.

Looking back, with a Bachelor’s in Management Science, a PGD in Accounting and Finance, and time at the London School of Economics, was acting ever a career you imagined for yourself?

Not even a little bit. Acting came at a time when I needed saving. My world was shaking like mad. Lost my job, was going through the downfalls of a failed relationship, my mum was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. When it rains it pours shaaaa! It was somewhere in the middle of that that I found acting, abi acting found me, sha there was a finding. So I’ll forever be grateful to it. It was an escape, and since then I just dey escape dey go.

Working with Stella Damasus in Captured must have been quite the experience. What was that like for you?

Stella Damasus and I go way back. We physically met in 2011. She’s actually sat in front of me eating ube as I type lol. Fun fact, before I even know I would ever act (in 2013), she looked at me in Gwarimpa, Abuja one day and said “shey you know you can act?”. I just dey look am like say she just drink hot drink. From where to where ma? Well look at me now. Despite how close we are I am forever in awe of her talent. She’s a force and a half. And I look forward to acting alongside her over and over again. We have another film called “The Art Of Heart” showing on her YouTube channel. I play the male lead alongside Sophie Alakija, Jemima Osunde, Pamilerin Ayodeji and Charles Born.

What’s one role you can’t wait to take on?

I would love to play a man who loses his ability to hear and speak, and has to adapt to the world in a new way. Maybe he finds work again, in a Soap factory. He finds love with a woman who isn’t deaf; and we see love thrive through such a huge communication barrier. Omo see as I just gave someone a story; if I see my story on YouTube I go report the feem o, LOL. But yeah, I’d love a challenge; something that stretches me mentally and emotionally

What’s something Kemi Adetiba told you on set that really stuck and could be helpful for someone just starting out?

Adjective. She helped me realise all I need is one word to describe the character’s state of mind. It became our inside joke at some point, but it has stuck with me till this very day. If you see my scripts, you’ll just see a word next to most of my characters’ lines, that’s a huge breakdown tool I have adopted. Once I see the word, I know where I need to go. Kemi sabi abeg!

You’ve had such a busy period lately. Should we be expecting anything new soon? Any exciting projects coming up?

Firstly, I loooove my YouTube audience, they ride for me hard. I saw them come out in copious amounts when TKAM came out. So you’ll be seeing me in more films on YouTube for sure. There’s an upcoming film that will be in cinemas this September. I can’t reveal too much just yet, but it’s one to watch out for. On brand collaborations, I can’t help but give flowers to my management team, Tayo and Akinwale. God truly blessed me with them. They carry my mata for head like gala hawkers in traffic.

And let’s just say Michael The Host and Michael The Director will soon be officially introduced to the world; and even me that is the Michael here cannot wait. Let’s gooooo!