Zita Takes the Crown as Head of House in Week 4 of Big Brother Naija 10/10

Zita emerges as the new Head of House on Big Brother Naija 10/10 and picks Rooboy as deputy.

2 hours ago

Big Brother Naija 10/10 has a brand-new Head of House, and it’s none other than Zita! After an intense and dramatic challenge on Monday night, she secured the crown, earning herself immunity, exclusive access to the luxurious HOH lounge, and bragging rights as the second female Head of House this season.

This win was particularly striking because it came just 24 hours after Doris had been announced as Interim Head of House during Sunday’s live eviction show. Thanks to Biggie’s twist, Doris’ title was provisional, and she had to return for the final showdown alongside Zita, Ivatar, Denari, Isabella, and Jason Jae. When the dust settled, it was Zita who stood tall, leaving Doris emotional and in tears as fellow housemates like Gigi Jasmine stepped in to console her.

As Head of House, Zita wasted no time in making her choices. She picked Rooboy as her lounge guest, a decision that caught him by surprise but drew plenty of cheers from the rest of the house. Doris, on the other hand, had only managed to enjoy a few hours in the lounge with Jason Jae before handing over the reins to her successor.

Watch the moment Big Brother declared her Head of House.

