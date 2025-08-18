Big Brother Naija 10 Week 3 Was a Rollercoaster of Fights, Fun & Unlikely Alliances

If you thought Week 2 was dramatic, Week 3 of Big Brother Naija 10/10 proved that Biggie’s house is truly where drama never takes a break. From fiery food fights and sanctions to secret confessions and surprising evictions, it was one whirlwind of a week.

Let’s catch you up on everything that went down.

Goodbye, Danboskid and Ibifubara

Week 2 ended off on an emotional note as Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first official evictees of the season, and we kicked off week 3 with sweet, encouraging words from Checkers Custard to the evicted housemates. Read it here.

Their exit shook the housemates, especially Mensan, who called Danboskid his “pillar.” Isabella also had sweet words for him, predicting he’ll do well outside the house. With Danboskid eyeing Nollywood and Ibifubara looking to new opportunities, the pair left Biggie’s house with heads held high.

Clashes, quarrels and kitchen wahala

By midweek, tempers were flying. Doris reignited her long-standing beef with Sultana over Dede’s box, while Gigi Jasmine’s attempt to apologise to Dede for an old rumour didn’t exactly fix things.

Jason Jae even declared a “Dede-Free Week,” leaving everyone wondering where alliances truly stand.

Then came the kitchen wars. Isabella clashed with Otega and Thelma Lawson over food, accusing them of hoarding. Faith defended the rationing strategy, but poor communication turned the kitchen into a battlefield. Small misunderstandings? In Biggie’s house, they become full-on explosions.

Biggie’s rule book came out

Nobody was spared this week as Biggie proved he’s not here for nonsense. Kuture was slapped with a final warning for threatening violence. Sultana got a one-week alcohol ban, and Bright Morgan collected a double strike for bullying and provocation. With the warnings piling up, housemates are now walking on eggshells.

Kuture has been issued a final warning by Biggie regarding threats of violence on another housemate. Bright Morgan, due to his behaviour, was also issued a double strike and one more strike, he’ll be disqualified from the house. Sultana has also been banned from taking alcohol… pic.twitter.com/xMFtsVSPtt — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 12, 2025

Sabrina’s unexpected exit

If the house was already tense, Sabrina’s sudden medical departure cast a real shadow. The usual laughs and games dimmed as housemates tried to adjust without her. Jason Jae and Dede’s friendship also hit a rocky patch, with Jason admitting in his diary session that he’d be pulling away.

Twists and the Red Telephone

Biggie wasn’t done stirring the pot. During nominations, Tracy saved Kuture with her HoH powers while Rooboy bagged immunity as Most Influential Player. Isabella, however, wasn’t so lucky, her “Snail of the House” title put her straight on the chopping block. To make matters worse, Biggie dropped the Red Telephone twist. Each ring could bring a gift or punishment, so now housemates are literally living on edge.

Truth bombs and confessions

Even games got messy this week. Victory clarified he never told Gigi Jasmine he loved her, while Sultana reassured her there’s nothing between them. Denari, however, advised Gigi Jasmine to create some distance, leaving her more subdued than usual. Clearly, emotions are running high in that house.

HoH drama and a circus win

Tracy grabbed the HoH crown, picking Kuture as her condo partner. But her new authority instantly sparked drama, especially in the kitchen where she tried to assert control despite Ebuka’s earlier warnings. Meanwhile, the Circus Extravaganza wager brought laughs, costumes and competition. Team Wacko’s Playhouse came out on top, winning not just bragging rights but kitchen control — which, as you can imagine, only added more fire to the food wars.

Eviction night shocker

Week 3 ended with a bang as Otega and Kayikunmi said their goodbyes. Otega kept it positive, admitting Sabrina’s earlier exit hit him hard but promising to focus on building his brand, King of Spices. Kayikunmi, meanwhile, wrapped up his budding romance with Isabella and revealed plans to grow his fashion brand, 99 Kulture.

What a week!

Evictions, fights, sanctions, unexpected exits, love stories, nominations, heartbreak and Biggie’s twists — Week 3 had it all. If this much went down before the halfway mark, imagine what Week 4 has in store

Stay tuned, because in Biggie’s house, the drama only ever levels up.

The moment Biggie announced Jason Jae as the most the influential housemate of the week! Congratulations, Jason Jae👏🏽#BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/rxo8Bidazn — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 17, 2025

