BBNaija10 Week 2 Recap: Two Evictions, Plenty Drama & A Whole Lot of Sweat

Let’s be real: Week 2 in the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house was chaotic perfection. The eviction made it more intense and, maybe now, a little more serious. The fact that everyone was up for eviction last week, aside from the HoH (Victory) and Kayinkunmi, whom he saved, kept the housemates on their ten toes. But of course, someone had to go home, and it turned out to be two. Yesterday night, Danboskid was the first to get the eviction notice, followed shortly after by Ifubara.

We couldn’t tell if there would be more evictions, but when Ebuka Obi–Uchendu came back to the screen and finally said, “That’s all for tonight,” you could feel the collective exhale from the remaining 27 housemates. The hugs. The side-eyes. The whispered “we made it.” But leave it to Ebuka to kill the vibe just a little with, “The fact that you survived this week doesn’t mean you’re the strongest.” Ouch.

And just like that, Week 2 came to a close, but not before giving us a healthy serving of drama, sweat, laughter, and a little kitchen chaos.

Drama Meets Dumbbells: The “Fitness Check” Week

Remember when the housemates promised to bring the drama? Best believe they stood 10 toes on that promise. The week’s theme, “Fitness Check,” had all 29 of Biggie’s housemates exercising both their bodies and their minds.

It all kicked off with Thelma Lawson handing over her short-lived HoH crown to Victory, whose reign came with its fair share of household gymnastics, figuratively and literally. Biggie, always ready to shake things up, added a daily twist: a song of the day that signalled an impromptu workout. Every time it played, the housemates had to drop whatever they were doing and get moving. The house basically turned into a high-energy gym with bursts of laughter, competitiveness, and groans in between.

The Tea Was Piping and Apparently Cardio Too

Physical workouts weren’t the only things raising heart rates. The week served premium “tea” and tension, with strategic whispers, alliances in the making, and showdowns over food that could double as calorie-burning cardio.

Isabella and Thelma Lawson battled it out for the title of Kitchen Supreme, Zita and Mide had their own “fine girl cooking” rivalry, and Kaybobo vs Mensan in the Bread Bandit Wars had everyone talking. If the motto was “burn calories, not the limited food supply,” these housemates took it very seriously.

Brains Flexed in the Wager Win

It wasn’t all shouting matches and squats. Team Meat-Based Diet claimed the season’s first Wager win, thanks to strategic stars like Thelma Lawson, Ivatar, and Faith. The wager task, which required equal parts strategy, wit, and teamwork, proved that mental fitness can be just as exhausting and rewarding as physical exertion. The debates alone raised adrenaline levels enough to count as a workout.

From surprise double evictions to the chaos of the kitchen, and from sudden workouts to high-stakes wagers, Week 2 in the BBNaija 10/10 house proved that these housemates can turn anything into a competition.

A Surprise Exit and a New Queen of the House

If last week was full of surprises, this week is already proving to be even more unpredictable. Tracy snatched the Head of House crown after a tough two-part challenge that pushed all 27 housemates to their limits, testing their speed, strength, and focus. She edged out Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Mensan, and Denari by keeping her balance while carefully placing balls on a board in the final round. And just when everyone was settling into Tracy’s new role, Sabrina dropped a bombshell by announcing she was leaving the Big Brother Naija house for medical reasons. Before anyone could blink, she was say her goodbyes and rushing to pack her bags. With Sabrina’s surprise exit and Tracy stepping into the HoH spotlight, Week 3 is already shaping up to be a wild ride.

