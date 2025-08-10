Ifubara Says Goodbye as the Second Big Brother Naija 10 Housemate Evicted Tonight

Did you think the evening was done with the evictions from the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house? If you thought so, you were wrong. The host with the most, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu just said, “Hold my cup,” because another eviction was on the way and this time, it was Ifubara.

Ebuka wasted no time. Just minutes after announcing Danboskid’s eviction, he slipped straight back into suspense mode, keeping everyone, housemates and viewers alike, on edge. One moment the house was still reeling from the first eviction, the next, another housemate was saying their goodbyes.

Will there be more evictions tonight? We can’t say for sure. What we do know is that the house has now gone from 29 housemates to 27 in a matter of minutes.

Before stepping into the Big Brother house, Ifubara made no secret of her ambition. “I’m a superstar — and every star deserves her platform, don’t you think?” she said. She’d spent her life watching others in the spotlight and often wondered what it would feel like to be the one everyone was watching. For her, the show was a chance to prove that people like her could be fun, ambitious, and live their dreams far beyond the limits the world might set for them.