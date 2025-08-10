Connect with us

Ifubara Says Goodbye as the Second Big Brother Naija 10 Housemate Evicted Tonight

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Chinedu Ikedieze-Inspired Outfit Brings Extra Style to Big Brother Naija’s First Eviction

Rahama Sadau Is Officially Married! See Her Beautiful & Intimate Nikkah Ceremony 

Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Davido & Chioma White Monochrome Pre-Wedding Slay Will Make You Want to Say “I Do” Twice

Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

Davido and Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Look Is the Kind of Glam That Stops You Scrolling

Life Before #BBNaija: Sabrina Idukpaye Has Rocked the Runway, Owned Businesses & Spoken on Stages

Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko Defeats Naomi Osaka to Claim First WTA Title in Montreal

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

Ifubara Davies is the second housemate to leave Big Brother Naija 10/10. #BNxBBNaija10
Did you think the evening was done with the evictions from the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house? If you thought so, you were wrong. The host with the most, Ebuka ObiUchendu just said, “Hold my cup,” because another eviction was on the way and this time, it was Ifubara.

Ebuka wasted no time. Just minutes after announcing Danboskid’s eviction, he slipped straight back into suspense mode, keeping everyone, housemates and viewers alike, on edge. One moment the house was still reeling from the first eviction, the next, another housemate was saying their goodbyes.

Will there be more evictions tonight? We can’t say for sure. What we do know is that the house has now gone from 29 housemates to 27 in a matter of minutes.

Before stepping into the Big Brother house, Ifubara made no secret of her ambition. “I’m a superstar — and every star deserves her platform, don’t you think?” she said. She’d spent her life watching others in the spotlight and often wondered what it would feel like to be the one everyone was watching. For her, the show was a chance to prove that people like her could be fun, ambitious, and live their dreams far beyond the limits the world might set for them.

