Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Chinedu Ikedieze-Inspired Outfit Brings Extra Style to Big Brother Naija’s First Eviction

Another Sunday is here, and you know what that means: another eventful evening in the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house. Host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu steps up to the microphone, ready to bring viewers all the updates from the house and more.

Tonight marks the first eviction of the season. No one knows who will be sent home, and the suspense is enough to keep both the audience and the housemates on edge. There is tension everywhere — the kind you can almost feel through the screen. And, as always, Ebuka knows how to draw it out, pausing just long enough between his words to make everyone hold their breath before announcing who will leave.

Before we get to that moment, let’s talk about Ebuka’s look for the evening. Known for championing Nigerian designers and incorporating cultural references into his wardrobe, this season he has been wearing outfits inspired by some of the country’s music and film icons. In past weeks, he has channelled legends such as Sunny Ade, Oliver De Coque, Prince Nico Mbarga, with interpretations by designer ATAFO.

This Sunday, his outfit takes inspiration from pop culture figure Chinedu Ikedieze — veteran actor, comedian, and one half of the beloved Aki and Pawpaw duo. The royal blue three-piece suit is sharply tailored, with a long, structured overcoat that adds a sense of presence. Underneath, he wears a white shirt, paired with a black leather belt for contrast. A blue fedora keeps the colour story consistent, while dark sunglasses lend a cool, self-assured air. Black shoes complete the look.

“Inspired by pop culture icon Chinedu Ikedieze. Veteran actor, comedian and one half of the legendary Aki and Pawpaw. Undisputed Nollywood royalty and global meme factory. Boss!!!” Ebuka wrote about the outfit.

So, while we wait to hear whose journey ends tonight, there’s time to appreciate another carefully thought-out look from Ebuka.