Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Chinedu Ikedieze-Inspired Outfit Brings Extra Style to Big Brother Naija’s First Eviction

Ifubara Says Goodbye as the Second Big Brother Naija 10 Housemate Evicted Tonight

Rahama Sadau Is Officially Married! See Her Beautiful & Intimate Nikkah Ceremony 

Davido & Chioma’s Latest Prewedding Look Is Black Glamour at Its Finest

Davido & Chioma White Monochrome Pre-Wedding Slay Will Make You Want to Say “I Do” Twice

Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

Davido and Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Look Is the Kind of Glam That Stops You Scrolling

Life Before #BBNaija: Sabrina Idukpaye Has Rocked the Runway, Owned Businesses & Spoken on Stages

Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko Defeats Naomi Osaka to Claim First WTA Title in Montreal

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

Big Brother Naija’s first eviction night came with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a Chinedu Ikedieze-inspired royal blue suit worth talking about. #BNXBBNaija10.

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Another Sunday is here, and you know what that means: another eventful evening in the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house. Host Ebuka ObiUchendu steps up to the microphone, ready to bring viewers all the updates from the house and more.

Tonight marks the first eviction of the season. No one knows who will be sent home, and the suspense is enough to keep both the audience and the housemates on edge. There is tension everywhere — the kind you can almost feel through the screen. And, as always, Ebuka knows how to draw it out, pausing just long enough between his words to make everyone hold their breath before announcing who will leave.

Before we get to that moment, let’s talk about Ebuka’s look for the evening. Known for championing Nigerian designers and incorporating cultural references into his wardrobe, this season he has been wearing outfits inspired by some of the country’s music and film icons. In past weeks, he has channelled legends such as Sunny Ade, Oliver De Coque, Prince Nico Mbarga, with interpretations by designer ATAFO.

This Sunday, his outfit takes inspiration from pop culture figure Chinedu Ikedieze — veteran actor, comedian, and one half of the beloved Aki and Pawpaw duo. The royal blue three-piece suit is sharply tailored, with a long, structured overcoat that adds a sense of presence. Underneath, he wears a white shirt, paired with a black leather belt for contrast. A blue fedora keeps the colour story consistent, while dark sunglasses lend a cool, self-assured air. Black shoes complete the look.

“Inspired by pop culture icon Chinedu Ikedieze. Veteran actor, comedian and one half of the legendary Aki and Pawpaw. Undisputed Nollywood royalty and global meme factory. Boss!!!” Ebuka wrote about the outfit.

So, while we wait to hear whose journey ends tonight, there’s time to appreciate another carefully thought-out look from Ebuka.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

