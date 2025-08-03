Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Brought Oliver De Coque to Big Brother Naija S10 Tonight | Style & All

Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s look tonight on Big Brother Naija draws inspiration from Oliver De Coque’s timeless highlife sound.
Another Sunday, another evening in Big Brother Season 10, and of course, another stylish moment from the ever-gracious host, Ebuka ObiUchendu.

Last week, during the two opening nights, Ebuka paid tribute to icons from Nigeria’s music and film scenes, drawing inspiration from the distinctive styles of Nkem Owoh, King Sunny Ade, Prince Nico Mbarga, and Chief Festus OkotieEboh. Each look was a thoughtful nod to their legacy and history, and he pulled them off with ease.

Keeping with this theme of celebrating cultural pioneers, tonight’s outfit is inspired by none other than the late Oliver De Coque, the legendary king of highlife and ogene music. Known for his distinct sound and prolific output, Oliver De Coque released 93 albums before his passing in 2008.

Ebuka’s outfit this evening leans into traditional elegance. He wears a deep burgundy jacket, richly embroidered with geometric shapes and circular motifs in gold thread. The jacket’s detailed patterns and embellishments reflect the skill of traditional African craftsmanship. Underneath, he pairs the jacket with a matching burgundy top and slightly loose trousers, creating a cohesive and well-considered look.

His accessories remain firmly rooted in tradition. A red cap sits neatly on his head, while coral beads hang around his neck.. He adds a modern edge with aviator sunglasses, and the fur stole resting on one arm brings a sense of quiet luxury.

Beyond this thoughtful outfit, we’re keen to see how Ebuka will engage with the housemates tonight.

