Second Look Tonight! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Channels Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh for BBNaijaS10 Opening Night 2

Ebuka’ Obi-Uchendu’s second look tonight on BBNaija S10 Opening Night 2 is a stylish nod to Nigeria’s 1960s fashion, inspired by Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh.
If night one of Big Brother Naija Season 10 was about playful nods to pop culture, night two belongs to history. Ebuka ObiUchendu arrived in an outfit inspired by Chief Festus OkotieEboh, the Nigerian Minister of Finance who made extravagant dressing a personal trademark in the ’60s.

The host wore a loose white top over a patterned George wrapper in wine and cream, with a train so long it needed an assistant, exactly how Okotie-Eboh moved through public events back then. A straw boater hat, coral beads, and a walking cane completed the look, making it feel less like costume and more like a clever tribute.

It’s this kind of attention to cultural detail that makes Ebuka such an exciting dresser to watch.

