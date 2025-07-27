Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Pays Homage to Prince Nico Mbarga at BBNaijaS10 Opening Night 2

Another opening night, another striking fashion moment from Ebuka Obi–Uchendu – and, as always, he delivered.

You may remember that just yesterday, on the first opening night of Season 10 of Big Brother Naija, the host stayed firmly on theme with two impressive looks in pink. The first was a beaded denim jacket paired with wide-flared pink trousers, a nod to Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh’s iconic style. For his second outfit, Ebuka switched to traditional attire – a full pink agbada with a matching cap and coral beads, paying tribute to legendary juju and highlife musician King Sunny Ade. Both looks were reimagined by renowned Nigerian fashion designer ATAFO.

Tonight, for his first look – and we all know with Ebuka there’s always more to come – he chose a bold outfit steeped in cultural nostalgia. He wore a two-piece suit made from fabric printed with vintage newspaper clippings, an instant conversation starter. The wide-leg trousers and tailored vest carried a retro 1970s feel, while his flared-sleeve white shirt added a refined touch.

He finished the look with large black sunglasses and held a vinyl record of Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz – a fitting tribute, as this outfit channels the legendary musician himself. Mbarga, of course, is the man behind “Sweet Mother,” one of the highest-selling singles ever released by an African artist.

Can you see the resemblance?

