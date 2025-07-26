Big Brother Naija Season 10 Starts Tonight! Stay With BellaNaija for All the Scoop

Clear your schedule and charge your phone because Big Brother Naija Season 10 starts tonight, and it’s going to be chaos in the best way possible. The show launches this evening, 26 July, and continues tomorrow, 27 July, both at 7 PM WAT. Two nights, two times the drama, and 90 full days to obsess over your new faves.

The housemates are still a mystery, but that’s part of the fun. Who’s going to be the troublemaker? Who’s going to fall in love on live TV? Who’s going to cry during their first diary room session? We don’t know yet, but we’re absolutely here for every messy, emotional, meme-worthy moment.

This year, producers are teasing “a new format,” which can only mean one thing—twists big enough to keep us glued to our screens till the October 5 finale. And yes, the ₦150 million grand prize is huge, but let’s be honest, we’re here for the fights, alliances, and shipping wars.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is back for the ninth year, which means Sunday eviction nights will also double as fashion inspiration nights. If you’re not live-tweeting, are you even watching?

So grab your snacks, pick your faves early, and stay locked on BellaNaija because you know we’ll have all the updates. BBNaija is back, and it’s about to own your life for the next 10 weeks.