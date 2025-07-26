Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Opens Big Brother Naija Season 10 in Crystals & Pink Wide-Leg Trousers

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu just kicked off Big Brother Naija Season 10 in a bold look: pink wide-legged trousers, a crystal-detailed shirt, and all the confidence to match.
We all know the rule: Big Brother Naija doesn’t officially start until Ebuka ObiUchendu shows up in something that makes you gasp, send screenshots to your group chat, and maybe question your own wardrobe choices.

For the Season 10 launch, he kicked things off with — wait for it — a crystal-covered denim jacket. Yes, denim with actual crystals. He paired it with a white shirt, bowtie, and the biggest, boldest pink trousers we’ve seen on BBNaija in… ever. They were wide-legged, dramatic, and so much fun — very “you can’t look away even if you tried.”

But here’s where it gets even better: the look was inspired by Nollywood legend Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia in Osuofia in London. Ebuka’s version, reimagined by Nigerian designer Atafo, gave it a modern, playful twist.

And, of course, he rounded it all off with his signature cool: a white traditional cap and dark shades. Classic Ebuka. But the best news is that this is literally just his first look of the night. There’s more coming. A second look. A third. Maybe a fourth. We’re strapped in and ready, because if this is how he started, imagine what’s next.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

