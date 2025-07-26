Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stays Bold in Pink Lace Agbada for His Second BBNaijaS10 Look

Connect with us

Ebuka honoured King Sunny Ade with a striking pink lace agbada at BBNaija, giving us a proudly Nigerian fashion moment to love.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Didn’t we say Ebuka ObiUchendu was going to deliver a second look tonight? The host with the most never does things halfway, especially when it’s Big Brother Naija season.

And he’s staying in the pink lane this evening. His first look was a modern twist on cool – a blue crystal-embellished denim jacket paired with wide flared pink trousers. The outfit was inspired by Nollywood icon Nkem Owoh, fondly known as Osuofia in Osuofia in London, and reimagined by Nigerian designer ATAFO.

For his second appearance, Ebuka switched gears to pay homage to the legendary jùjú musician, King Sunny Ade. This time, he stepped out in full traditional attire – a striking pink lace agbada with white embroidery running across the chest and cascading down the front. The flowing agbada sat over matching lace trousers, creating a rich, coordinated traditional look that felt both classic and fresh.

He completed the outfit with coral beads around his neck and wrists, while his dark sunglasses brought a hint of modern cool. His fila, crafted from the same pink lace, is so grand. Black shoes finished it off neatly, allowing the agbada to be the star of the moment.

It’s a bold and proud celebration of Yoruba style, with Ebuka adding his own polished twist. Will there be a third look tonight? We’re keeping our fingers crossed. Stay tuned to BellaNaija for all the live updates as the night unfolds.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

