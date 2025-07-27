Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Beyoncé Closes Cowboy Carter Tour with Surprise Destiny’s Child Reunion in Las Vegas

BN TV Music

Juma Jux Drops Sweet New Song for His Baby With Priscilla Ojo

BN TV Music Scoop

Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta" Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

Music Scoop

Made Kuti Wants You to Think & Question Everything in "Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?”

Music Scoop

Tyla & Wizkid’s “Dynamite” Feels Like a Late-Night Conversation You Can Dance To

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr’s "Hot Body" Is Here & It’s the Ultimate Feel-Good Party Track

BN TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

Music Sports Style

Tems Says She’s No Ordinary Girl and She’s Got Photos to Prove It

BN TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

Music

Is Your Money Adding Up? Adekunle Gold Asks the Hard Questions in “Coco Money”

Music

Beyoncé Closes Cowboy Carter Tour with Surprise Destiny’s Child Reunion in Las Vegas

Beyoncé closed the Cowboy Carter tour with Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Yesterday, Beyoncé gave Las Vegas a night steeped in history, sisterhood, and joy as she wrapped up her Cowboy Carter tour at Allegiant Stadium. After nearly three months on the road, Queen Bey chose to close things out by taking us back to where it all began – with Destiny’s Child.

When Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams stepped onstage, the crowd erupted. Dressed in co-ordinated gold looks, the women walked out like the royalty they are, performing “Lose My Breath” for the first time in seven years. They followed it up with Beyoncé’s “Energy” and brought the house down with “Bootylicious.” It was a moment of pure nostalgia. The last time we saw them perform together was Coachella in 2018, and before that, Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013. So yeah, this was a big deal.

The night also felt like a celebration of Black women in all their glory. The VIP section was also a show of its own. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were spotted clapping along like proud aunties, while Kerry Washington and Khloé Kardashian tried and failed to keep their cool. Oprah was basically the headliner for the celebrity audience.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, she didn’t even bother with a long explanation. She just dropped one photo of herself, Kelly, and Michelle on Instagram, looking like pop royalty, and left us to deal with the excitement on our own.

Swipe below to see the photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php