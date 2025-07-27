Beyoncé Closes Cowboy Carter Tour with Surprise Destiny’s Child Reunion in Las Vegas

Yesterday, Beyoncé gave Las Vegas a night steeped in history, sisterhood, and joy as she wrapped up her Cowboy Carter tour at Allegiant Stadium. After nearly three months on the road, Queen Bey chose to close things out by taking us back to where it all began – with Destiny’s Child.

When Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams stepped onstage, the crowd erupted. Dressed in co-ordinated gold looks, the women walked out like the royalty they are, performing “Lose My Breath” for the first time in seven years. They followed it up with Beyoncé’s “Energy” and brought the house down with “Bootylicious.” It was a moment of pure nostalgia. The last time we saw them perform together was Coachella in 2018, and before that, Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013. So yeah, this was a big deal.

The night also felt like a celebration of Black women in all their glory. The VIP section was also a show of its own. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were spotted clapping along like proud aunties, while Kerry Washington and Khloé Kardashian tried and failed to keep their cool. Oprah was basically the headliner for the celebrity audience.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, she didn’t even bother with a long explanation. She just dropped one photo of herself, Kelly, and Michelle on Instagram, looking like pop royalty, and left us to deal with the excitement on our own.

