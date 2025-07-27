Veekee James Is Serving White Lace Perfection & We’re Taking Notes for Our Next Owambe

File this under “outfits we’ll be thinking about for weeks.” Veekee James showed up in the prettiest white lace gown from her fashion brand, and it’s giving major “I came to slay” vibes, but in a way that still feels very traditional-chic.

The one-shoulder cut, the dramatic sheer sleeve, and that mermaid fit are just chef’s kiss. Add the white sculpted gele, bold coral beads, and matching bracelets, and you’ve got the perfect mix of culture and luxury. Oh, and let’s not forget the beaded clutch, small but mighty.

So, if your next owambe is coming up and you’ve been scrolling for white lace inspiration, consider this your sign: copy Veekee. Maybe not the exact gele height (unless you’re ready for it), but definitely the attitude.

See photos below