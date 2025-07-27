The Men Are In! Meet the 14 New Housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 10

The Big Brother Naija house just got louder, and it’s all thanks to the men who made their grand entrance on Day 2 of Season 10.

Yesterday, the ladies set the tone with laughter, whispers, and those first-day bonds, but tonight? The guys stormed in, and Biggie’s house is officially buzzing. Fourteen male housemates joined the game, making it 29 housemates in total – 15 ladies and 14 men.

And of course, Ebuka Obi–Uchendu came with his usual charm and sharp questions, asking the men what they’re bringing to the table this season. From the introductions alone, it’s obvious this group isn’t short of confidence or personality.

Here’s the vibe so far:

Kola started the night dropping bars like he’s ready to release an album.

Rooboy brought hype man energy that could easily keep the whole house awake.

Bright Morgan stepped on stage looking like royalty – very much “Oloye” vibes. But when Ebuka teased him about being a hopeless romantic, we had to wonder… doesn’t he already have a girlfriend?

Danboskid made it clear he doesn’t chase women; he’s waiting for them to come to him. Bold strategy.

Koyin didn’t even try to hide his excitement – he’s ready to meet the girls.

Kuture didn’t waste time making an impression, shouting “Omo iya mi!” the moment he walked in.

And then there’s Mensan, who had everyone laughing with his candid introduction: “Na only one shoe I get.” The streets might just have their new favourite.

If this is how they’re entering, imagine what the next few days will look like. The house is buzzing, the vibes are high, and this season already feels different.

Meet the housemates below:

Koyin

Name: Koyinsola Samod Sanusi

Age: 21

Birthday: 19 August, 2003

Star Sign: Leo

Hometown/State: Ogun State

Passion or side hustle: Model

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I believe the BBNaija house is the place where I can push my career to the next level. I also want to be in the house because I think that’s the best place to unleash some drama. I would like to see two girls liking me, and then watch what they do.

Hidden Talents: I am multitalented – and if there is still more that I am yet to discover about myself, then I am ready for it.

Relationship Status: I’m single. I believe in love, but these days, girls are very confusing. They will say they love you, when they don’t. That won’t stop me from believing in love though.

My habits that irritate people: Pride. Also, they say I snub people a lot, especially girls.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I left home for two days. I’ll leave it there.

My low point in life: When I thought I had scored my first commercial ad, then they replaced me with another model. I was devastated, but I kept on pushing.

My high point in life: When I was booked as a model for a big global brand’s campaign in 2023, after being snubbed for the other gig. That remains the best day of my life.

I’m a 10 because: I’ll admit, I carry a little pride. I’m a fine boy, so I don’t just allow anyone to talk to me anyhow. I love fashion, and enjoy trying new things. I’m ambitious and always open to learning from others. I’m also a party monster who enjoys having fun and making meaningful connections.

Danboskid

Name: Daniel Olatunji

Age: 25

Birthday: 8 April, 2000

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown/State: Ekiti State

Passion or side hustle: Entrepreneur, actor and model

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I believe being in the house is an opportunity for me to showcase myself and promote my brand. I’ve been in the entertainment industry for a while now and I believe I have what it takes to make Biggie proud.

Hidden Talents: I’m a great actor. I want to do the best I can to sharpen this skill and live up to my truest potential.

Relationship Status: I’m single and not exactly searching right now. I’ve had a taste of both the good and the bad where relationships are concerned. I’ve been heartbroken so many times it makes me consider being the playboy people already think I am. Maybe one day I’ll find love. If not, I’ll be the cool uncle with different ladies at different events.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I talked back to my dad. You know how that ends.

A high point in my life: Winning ‘Mr. Ideal Nigeria’, then going on to represent Nigeria at the Mister Africa international pageant and being crowned 1st runner-up.

I’m a 10 because: I am an expressive, versatile individual. I am also charismatic, energetic and bold.

Bight Morgan

Age: 27

Birthday: 24 December, 1997

Star Sign: Capricorn

Hometown/State: Imo State

Passion or side hustle: Nollywood actor

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I’ve got all the qualities required of a housemate. I’m handsome with brains, and I’m also an actor – so I’m ready for all the drama. I am also hard-working and driven.

Hidden Talents: I am a strategic thinker, an empathetic listener and a good public speaker.

Relationship Status: Although I am single, I believe in healthy relationships that consist of two people equally loving, caring for and respecting each other.

My habits that irritate people: Laughing in serious moments. I can’t help it. It can annoy some people, which is understandable.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Once upon a time, I depended on others to help fix my emotional needs and that took me nowhere.

A high point in my life: When I got to meet and shoot a movie with my favourite Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, a true veteran.

I’m a 10 because: I am a loving, down-to-earth guy who doesn’t believe in misleading other people. I am also open, honest, hard-working and driven.

RooBoy

Full Name: Kayode Olatunde

Age: 29

Birthday: 27 June, 1995

Star Sign: Cancer

Hometown/State: Ogun State

Passion or side hustle: Hypeman, actor and performer.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I’ve got the charisma to lead the house, the cleverness to play the game, and the heart to win the people.

My game plan for the house: I’ll bring fire to the diary room, loyalty where it’s earned, and drama when it’s needed – all while staying true to who I am. Big Brother, your viewers want someone who’s not fake, not boring, and definitely not forgettable, and that’s me, 100%.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I’ve cut someone off without fully hearing their side. It was someone close to me, and I let pride and assumptions get in the way. At the time, I felt justified, but looking back, I realise I could’ve handled it better.

My habits that irritate people: I can be a bit too blunt sometimes. I say things as they are, and not everyone likes hearing the raw truth. Also, I’ve been told I can be too energetic or loud, especially when I’m hyped. I bring big vibes, and not everyone knows how to handle that. But I’d rather be too much than be fake or boring.

A high point in my life: The moment I realised I could overcome anything. It wasn’t a specific event, but more of a mindset shift. When I started believing in myself and my ability to succeed, that was a game-changer.

I’m a 10 because: I’m real, I’m raw, and I’m ready.

Faith

Name: Faith Adewale

Age: 25

Birthday: 16 June, 2000

Star Sign: Gemini

Hometown/State: Osun State

Passion or side hustle: Doctor and augmented reality creator

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I’m not just here for the vibes. I’m here to lead, to stir things up, and to keep viewers glued to their screens. I’m someone who can command a room with silence or spark gbas gbos with a single line. But beyond the drama and fun, I’m also fully aware of the massive opportunities the show brings.

Relationship Status: Right now, I’m single and polyamorous. For me, that means I believe love and connection does not have to be confined to one box. I value honesty, consent, and emotional depth in any relationship I’m in.

My habits that irritate people: I people-watch sometimes. I just sit at a party when I’m tired and watch humans be humans. It’s fun, but one of my friends told me it’s a bit irritating.

A low point in my life: The lowest point in my life was in 2017. I had just finished writing a university exam and got into a bus accident. We were robbed, and in the chaos of trying to escape, the bus lost control. It was a traumatic night – and I still have the scars.

A high point in my life: The first time I assisted in surgery to deliver a baby. It was a matter of life or death for both mom and baby. That day, we didn’t just operate, we fought for two lives – and won. Months later, the patient walked into the clinic with her baby in her arms, both alive and thriving.

I’m a 10 because: I’m riveting, calculated, and alluring. I don’t think like most people, and that’s one of the things that makes me stand out. I’m very competitive, naturally flirty, but fiercely loyal to the people who ride for me.

Kayikunmi

Name: Oluwakayikunmi Ajibade

Age: 25

Birthday: 21 September, 1999

Star Sign: Virgo

Hometown/State: Ekiti State

Passion or side hustle: Banker

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: To be 100 percent real, I’m in it for the money, the fame, and for creative fulfilment. I want to entertain, push boundaries, and uncover fresh talent. And, let’s be honest – a bit of drama and controversy can be pretty captivating too.

Hobbies: Playing polo, working out and video games.

Relationship Status: I’m single! The exclamation mark can’t do it justice, for real. Omo, I love “love”. I believe in relationships, and I support them. However, I just never find any babe. I am most definitely open to a relationship.

My habits that irritate people: Not minding my business, causing trouble, and being annoyingly loud.

Describe your family: My popsy is one of the coolest dads you could ever have. When we are together, we go clubbing and play polo. That man is an outsider for real. My mum, on the other hand, is an insider. She rarely goes out. She’s super sweet and gorgeous. My siblings are the realest people ever. They are the best people I know.

I’m a 10 because: I’m a 5’11” muscular guy who’s pretty chill, funny, and caring. I like to have a good time, but sometimes my loudness and mischievous side can get me into trouble.

Victory

Name: Victory Okokon

Age: 28

Birthday: 19 February ,1997

Star Sign: Aquarius

Hometown/State: Akwa Ibom

Passion or side hustle: Psychologist

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I have all it takes to win. It has been a dream of mine for a long time. Also, my life is really a movie and deserves to be put out there. I am vibrant, real and I don’t accept social norms just because everyone does. I am a deviant and I want to put it out there.

Hobbies: Partying, cleaning and cooking.

Hidden Talents: I enjoy writing and my work is usually based on reality, nature and life.

Relationship Status: I am currently single. My perception of relationships is that they have to be built on structure and should not just be solely based on love. Love alone isn’t a relationship.

My habits that irritate people: I enjoy healthy arguments. That annoys some people.

My low point in life: The struggles of being independent – and the emotions that come with it, especially when life is not going smoothly.

My high point in life: Building meaningful relationships and being able to achieve emotional intelligence.

I’m a 10 because: I’m a passionate realist who enjoys food, meeting new people and being in new surroundings.

Jason Jae

Name: Ayomide James

Age: 29

Birthday: 4 April, 1996

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown/State: Ondo State

Passion or side hustle: Creative Director, musician and massage therapist.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I am in Biggie’s house for the fun, fame and funds.

Hidden Talents: I am very good at strip-dancing. I’m “Magic Mike” in the making! Plus, I give the best erotic massages.

Relationship Status: I just got out of a relationship, so I’m single. As flirty as I might come off to people, I am really a lover boy at heart. I love “love” and believe in true love.

My habits that irritate people: I tend to over explain things, sometimes going into way more detail than anyone needs. I’ve been told it can be quite annoying for people who just want a quick answer, but I can’t help myself. I’m passionate about making sure every little thing is understood, even if it drives people crazy.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: There was a time I was dating a girl, but her sister was also interested in me. She was undeniably attractive, and unfortunately, one thing led to another and I ended up between the sheets with her. It was a poor decision; one I regretted afterward.

A high point in my life: Performing at Small World 2019. The crowd’s energy was incredible. In that moment, I felt truly connected and realised the impact of my art. It reminded me why I do what I do, and it motivated me to keep pushing forward.

I’m a 10 because: I’m a vibrant, creative soul who enjoys connecting with people. I love bringing energy and positivity wherever I go. I’m always up for a challenge and love stepping out of my comfort zone.

Kola

Full Name: Kolapo Omotosho

Age: 28

Birthday: 20 July, 1996

Star Sign: Cancer

Hometown/State: Ekiti State

Passion or side hustle: Quality assurance analyst and content creator

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I believe this is a platform to break the conventional mold of who we are expected to be. I’m here to challenge perceptions, push boundaries, and most importantly, connect with people.

My game plan for the house: I’ll bring class, subtle spice, and a whole lot of authenticity to the house. I want to show those who don’t fit in that authenticity, vulnerability, and strength can all coexist in a world that often values one over the other.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I broke someone’s heart then acted like I was the one who needed healing. I gave mixed signals, disappeared, then came back like nothing happened. At the time, I thought I was just protecting my peace but really, I was avoiding accountability. These days, I lead with honesty. I’m in my soft era.

A high point in my life: Moving to Canada and rebuilding from scratch. I left everything familiar: my friends, culture, even the weather – and started over with just ambition and grit. I landed a job in tech, built a personal brand online, and now I’m someone people reach out to for advice, style, and inspiration.

My habits that irritate people: My need to always be right. I get so caught up in proving my point that I can lose sight of the fact that not every battle needs to be won. I’m learning to pick my battles and save my energy for things that really matter.

I’m a 10 because: I’m the kind of guy who turns heads without trying – calm, confident, and stylish with just the right amount of drama. I know how to own a room without raising my voice. I’m not loud, but I’m unforgettable.

Kaybobo

Name: Kayode Oladele

Age: 26

Birthday: 12 December, 1998

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Hometown/State: Ekiti State

Passion or side hustle: Professional American football player

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I believe I am the perfect fit for Big Brother Naija because I represent the vibrant, diverse, and determined spirit of the modern Nigerian youth. I am not just looking for fame. I am here to inspire, entertain, and connect with people on a deeper level.

My favourite recreational activity: I love visiting and documenting abandoned buildings or hidden locations.

Relationship Status: I am single. I choose to work on myself first before getting into another relationship again. Relationships should be found and built through consistent effort, communication, and trust. Love is important, but so is compatibility, patience, and shared values.

My habits that irritate people: I’ve been told I sound “too educated” at times, and this irritates some people.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: I tried trusting someone I knew is not to be trusted. Trusting this person backfired and put my life at great risk.

My low point in life: When I had to get surgery for tearing my pectoral tendon. This surgery put a lot of limitations on me for a while, but with physical therapy, I was able to recover from the surgery. I feel like my normal self now.

My high point in life: Getting my graduate degree. I was able to put a smile on my mom’s face by graduating university.

I’m a 10 because: I am a unique blend of confidence, creativity, loyalty, and authenticity. I bring positive energy into every room I enter, and I have a natural ability to adapt, lead, and uplift others.

Denari

Name: Arinze Ekwenme

Age: 27

Birthday: 3 August, 1997

Star Sign: Leo

State: Anambra State

Passion or side hustle: Self-employed

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: It’s been a life-long dream, and I’ve never been the kind of guy that was ever given a proper chance. Finally, this is my chance!

Hobbies: Singing, writing songs, watching movies and football – and eating good food.

Hidden Talents: I’m a fantastic mimic of languages, accents and voices.

Relationship Status: I’m single. I do not want any commitments until I find myself. Right now, I have quite the cynical view on relationships. Hopefully, that could change in the future.

My habits that irritate people: My spontaneous indifference.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: The worst thing I have ever done was to deliberately deceive someone.

A low point in my life: A Visa application rejection.

A high point in my life: Living alone.

I’m a 10 because: I’m passionate, funny and relentless.

Otega

Full Name: Oghenetega Eritomi

Age: 32

Birthday: 21 March, 1993

Star Sign: Aries

Hometown/State: Delta State

Passion or side hustle: Chef, photographer and developer.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: This is an opportunity for me to step into a completely new environment, challenge myself, and see how I handle pressure and competition.

My game plan for the house: I will showcase my personality, my creativity, and my values to a wide audience.

A high point in my life: Definitely when I made the decision to change careers from tech to food. In tech, I was building, solving, and creating – but I often felt disconnected from the world I was serving. Food changed that. It grounded me. It gave me a way to connect with people on a sensory, cultural, and emotional level. Cooking isn’t just about ingredients or technique, it’s about memory, heritage, and care.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Being nonchalant and walking away from love. I didn’t fight for it, didn’t explain myself, and didn’t lean into the vulnerability it required. I let something beautiful slip away, not because it didn’t matter, but because I didn’t know how to hold it. Looking back, it wasn’t an act of strength, it was avoidance. And I’ve carried the weight of that silence ever since.

My habits that irritate people: My quiet detachment and my tendency to shut down around loud or shallow energy. I don’t perform emotion for the sake of it, and I have little patience for vanity or surface-level connection. That can come off as distant or dismissive. I value depth, calm, and authenticity and I’d rather stay true to that, even if it makes me hard to read.

I’m a 10 because: I’m a multifaceted creative with both artistic depth and technical skill. I connect with myself and with others in meaningful ways.

Kuture

Name: Unekwuojo Godswill Ameh

Age: 27

Birthday: 3 March, 1998

Star Sign: Pisces

Hometown/State: Kogi State

Passion or side hustle: Sailor and marine logistics

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: Because with me being in there, the audience won’t want their subscription to finish. And that’s because I will be bringing my own audience. You know the vibes!

Hidden Talents: I’m a drummer, fashion designer and interior decorator. I’ve also earned a couple of scholastic accolades. I was the best English student in secondary school, best male art department student, and represented my class in essays, quizzes and debates.

Relationship Status: I’m single till I’m made.

My habits that irritate people: I always speak the truth, and some people don’t seem to like that.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: The worst thing I ever said was telling my friend that he’s getting fat. The worst thing I’ve ever done is not staying fit. Health is wealth.

My high point in life: The day of my passing out parade from the Maritime Academy – and seeing my mum smile while telling me “Congratulations.”

I’m a 10 because: I carry a mix of resilience and ambition that reflects the spirit of Lagos itself. Whether navigating the fast-paced urban life or soaking in its cultural rhythms, I stand out and stay rooted in my values, driven by purpose, and deeply connected to where I come from.

Mensan

Full Name: Mensan-Awaji James

Age: 29

Birthday: 17 November, 1995

Star Sign: Scorpio

Hometown/State: Rivers State

Passion or side hustle: Lawyer awaiting the call to the Nigerian Bar.

Reason for joining Big Brother Naija: I have what it takes – the looks, the vibes, the aura, and the ginger. Plus, I will be the first person from the Atlantic part of Rivers State to make it into Biggie’s house. It will give people from my area a sense of belonging in the entertainment world.

My game plan for the house: I’m not just coming to be seen; I’m coming to be felt. There is a lot to unravel when it comes to who I am that will get anyone glued to their screens. Expect drama, fun, lots of entertaining stories.

The worst thing I’ve ever said or done: Omo, I no go lie. The worst thing I’ve ever done was doubting my own potential. However, I’ve made it a point to seize every moment. Worst thing I’ve ever said? Telling someone “I hate you.”

My habits that irritate people: Na here wahala dey. People say I’m too blunt. I speak my mind with no filter – and sometimes, that rubs people the wrong way. However, I believe that honesty, no matter how sharp, is better than a sweet lie.

Hidden Talents: I’m a good storyteller. If I gist you eh, your head go burst! I can hold a crowd captive with just my words, painting vivid pictures that make you feel like you’re living the experience. I also have a sharp eye for fashion and know how to combine colours and create crafty looks out of nothing.

I’m a 10 because: I come correct! Ginger and swagger, aura for aura. Plus, I give full Port-Harcourt vibes on a hundred. I am a naughty, sweet bad guy, who lights up any room with my energy.